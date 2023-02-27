The Last of Us Episode 8 trailer teases game’s scariest villain

In the new trailer for The Last of Us Episode 8, we get glimpses of the game’s scariest villain in live-action: David.

Just like the game, there’s a constant observation throughout HBO’s adaptation: when pushed to the limit, or offered more power, people can be the worst of us.

We’ve heard about FEDRA’s abuse of residents across the country’s QZs, Fireflies bombing buildings with innocent people, and we saw Kathleen and her hunters mowing down “rats” just trying to survive. Oh, and how can we forget Joel?

However, it’s all been leading to this. With Joel still out of action, Ellie is on a fiery collision course with David.

Article continues after ad

The Last of Us Episode 8 reveals David

You can check out the trailer for The Last of Us Episode 8 below:

The trailer opens with Ellie tending to Joel, before we see her with two men around a fire. “You won’t survive for long out there… there’s room for you in our group if you want,” one tells her.

This is David, although we don’t know much about his character in the show right now. We then hear James – played by Troy Baker, the original voice of Joel – saying: “I don’t mean to question your sense of mercy, David, but she’s just another mouth to feed.”

Article continues after ad

“If we leave her out here, she’ll die,” David says. “Well maybe that’s god’s will,” James replies.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Players of the game will recognize the shots that follow, particularly one of David standing in a room engulfed by flames. We won’t spoil anything, don’t worry.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, co-creator Neil Druckmann said: “The other one that I was just kind of intrigued to mess with is late in the story, Ellie encounters this guy named David who turns out to be an interesting character, a very nuanced and dark version of Joel in a way.

Article continues after ad

“There was an opportunity to actually take what is sort of a villain in the story and show a more complex human being by spending time with him and this group and seeing how much he cares for people, even though he has these very horrible qualities.”

The Last of Us Episode 8 will be available to stream on March 5 in the US and March 6 in the UK. Check out the rest of our content here, and our coverage of the latest episode below:

Episode 7 review | Ending explained | Riley and Left Behind explained | How does Riley die in the game? | What song plays at the end? | When does Episode 7 take place? | Dawn of the Wolf Part 2 explained