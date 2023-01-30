The Last of Us Episode 3: Where is Bill’s town?

Where is Bill’s town in The Last of Us? We spend most of Episode 3 in Bill and Frank’s abandoned American town – but where is it?

Episode 3 is no joke – it’s one of the greatest television episodes ever made. In our review, we said it belongs “in the same untouchable echelon as Ozymandias and Pine Barrens” – it’s that good.

While the previous chapters revolved around Joel and Ellie and the start of their fateful journey across the US, this time we’re mostly in the company of Bill and Frank, two men with a love story for the ages.

They meet when Frank stumbles into a ditch outside Bill’s town, one of his many booby traps to keep infected (and humans) as far away as possible – so, where is it?

Where is Bill’s town in The Last of Us?

Bill lives in Lincoln, a town in Middlesex County, Massachusetts.

While it’s never explicitly said in the show, in one brief scene there’s a mandatory evacuation notice in front of a monument with the date: “1861-1865.” These years mark the start and end of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency, cut short by his assassination on April 15, 1865.

Bill is able to take over the town by hiding out in a bunker underneath his basement, kitted out with CCTV monitoring, guns, ammo, magazines, magazines, and more. While the locals are carted off to be burnt alive – “Dead people can’t be infected,” remember – he emerges from his survivalist den to find nothing, nobody – Bill, him, and himself.

He sports a smile and begins his plan, raiding every store and gas plant in the area to secure a long-lasting, quiet life for himself, including head-splattering booby traps around his house. Before frank arrives, he’s quite content watching the infected splatter themselves to death on the trip wires around the trees.

The Last of Us Episode 4 will be available to watch on February 5 in the US and February 6 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here.