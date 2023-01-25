The Last of Us: Bella Ramsey says Season 2 will happen if fans “keep watching”

If you’re worried about whether The Last of Us TV show will be renewed for Season 2, Bella Ramsey has some advice: Just keep watching.

We’re two episodes in, and the HBO adaptation is on its way to matching the original video game’s near-universal acclaim, with the show’s popularity causing the game’s sales to skyrocket.

While the first season is set to cover the Part I in its entirety, it’s unclear how the showrunners would tackle the larger, more controversial Part II if Season 2 goes ahead.

Ramsey, who plays Ellie alongside Pedro Pascal as Joel, has advised fans to keep up with the series, and everything should be fine.

The Last of Us Season 2 will happen if you “keep watching”

In an interview with BBC News, Ramsey was asked whether or not she believes The Last of Us will be renewed for a second season:

“If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It’s down to the guys at HBO. There’s nothing confirmed yet so we’ll have to wait and see.”

With regards to Season 2, speculation ramped up around one eagerly-awaited, equally-dreaded casting: Abby, a major antagonist in Part II who (unfairly) drew the ire of a small, vocal subset of fans.

As Ramsey said, nothing has been confirmed right now. Speaking to Collider, co-showrunner Craig Mazin said he wants to continue the story, but teased multiple seasons yet to come.

“I have the benefit of the first game, which we have encompassed with this season, which has a real beginning and middle and end,” he said.

“And then, the story that remains, that continues forth in the work that Naughty Dog’s done on the second game, is a lot. Probably the amount of remaining story would take us more than a season to tell.”

The Last of Us Episode 3 will be available to watch on January 29 in the US and January 30 in the UK. You can check out the rest of our coverage here, and the trailer for the weeks ahead here.