Jonathan Majors’ breakout film, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, just nabbed a slot on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies list.

Released in 2019, The Last Black Man in San Francisco tells the semi-autobiographical story of Jimmie Fails, who plays himself. Majors portrays Fails’ best friend, Mont Allen – a performance that garnered him widespread critical praise.

Majors subsequently parlayed this success into major roles in a series of high-profile projects on the big and small screens. This included headlining HBO’s Lovecraft Country and serving as the antagonist of Creed III, turns that landed him further positive notices.

However, these roles arguably pale in comparison to Majors’ involvement with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star joined the blockbuster franchise in 2021, portraying various incarnations of supervillain Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Loki Seasons 1 and 2.

Acclaimed Jonathan Majors movie climbs Netflix chart

The Last Black Man in San Francisco was the ninth most-watched movie on Netflix in the US according to the streamer’s November 14 chart, having effectively come out of nowhere to land a Top 10 slot.

Loki is likely to have been at least partly responsible for The Last Black Man in San Francisco’s sudden spike in popularity on Netflix, as Season 2 has thrust Majors back into the public eye.

The remainder of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies chart for November 14 shakes out as follows:

The Killer Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Impossible Minions 13 Going on 30 Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche No Hard Feelings Locked In The Last Black Man in San Francisco Pitch Perfect

Netflix executives will no doubt be happy to see The Killer retain the top spot, which the Netflix Original has held consistently since it debuted on November 10. Directed by David Fincher and starring Michael Fassbender, the action-thriller is among Netflix’s most high-profile releases of 2023, and given its A-list cast and crew, presumably came with a hefty price tag.

Critical response to The Killer has been largely positive, with Fincher’s stylish directing and Fassbender’s performance singled out for particular kudos. Audiences have likewise embraced the film, with at least one viewer hailing The Killer as “perfect” viewing fare for fans of the Hitman video game series.

Does Jonathan Majors still have a future at Marvel?

The Killer’s success seemingly proves there’s life after superhero films for Fassbender, who last appeared on screen in 2019 flop X-Men: Dark Phoenix. Majors may soon find himself contemplating a similar career move, as his future with MCU is reportedly hanging by a thread.

Marvel Studios’ supposed reluctance to continue working with Majors stems from the widely reported allegations of harassment and assault leveled against the actor by his ex-girlfriend. Majors will appear in court on November 29 to contest the charges, which he strongly denies.

