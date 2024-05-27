The Kardashians fans in shock after Mason Disick makes Instagram account

Mason Disick made his own Instagram account, and The Kardashians fans were shocked to see Kris Jenner’s oldest grandchild on social media.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their son Mason Disick into the family on December 14, 2009, and he started the next generation of Kardashian grandchildren.

In March 2020, Mason created an Instagram account that was later deleted by his parents, but still went live on TikTok to reveal that his aunt Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had broken up.

Four years later, the now 14-year-old is back on Instagram and sharing glimpses of his famous family members in his posts.

Article continues after ad

Mason shared his first post without a caption on May 26, which showed him looking at the ground and covering his face with a baseball cap.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” the teenager’s aunt Khloe Kardashian commented, while his other aunt Kim Kardashian wrote, “You’re really on Instagram.”

Article continues after ad

“My first baby is on Insta and I’m not OK,” Kourtney wrote on her own Instagram story.

Aside from the family, The Kardashians fans were shocked to see Mason back on Instagram.

On X, one fan quoted one of Kim’s old tweets about her nephew being born and said, “This tweet is crazy bc now Mason Disick is 14 and on instagram. So insane I remember when he was like 7.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m old asf bc WHYYYY does Mason Disick have an instagram account,” another fan on X chimed in.

“Nothing has aged me quicker than seeing Mason Disick’s birth on Kourtney & Khloe take Miami and now him being on Instagram as a whole a** teenager,” a third fan posted.

Since making his Instagram debut, Mason has shared two other posts on the same day. One post was captioned “Fam,” and featured a photo with his friends and two more with his younger sister, Penelope Disick.

Article continues after ad

He shared another post with his 9-year-old brother Reign Disick posing in front of a mirror, along with two more mirror selfies with his friends.

Article continues after ad

Since the Kardashian family members are very active on social media, fans were surprised to see Mason follow in their footsteps because he doesn’t appear on the show very often. They are excited to see him grow up and share more of his life with his 436k followers.