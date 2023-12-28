The Iron Claw writer-director Sean Durkin recently explained why Chris Von Erich doesn’t appear in the sports biopic.

Released in December, The Iron Claw recounts the tragic real-life story of the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers.

It stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons as siblings Kevin, Kerry, David, and Mike. Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany portray their parents, Doris and Fritz, respectively.

But there’s one Von Erich family member who doesn’t show up in The Iron Claw: the youngest of Doris and Fritz’s wrasslin’ brood, Chris.

Why The Iron Claw cut the youngest Von Erich brother

Durkin addressed Chris’ absence in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, arguing that his presence would’ve tipped the film’s dramatic scales too far.

“There was a repetition to it, and it was one more tragedy that the film couldn’t really withstand,” Durkin said. “I honestly don’t know if it would have gotten made.” Chris committed suicide at 21, after spending years battling medical conditions that held his career back.

Durkin added that Chris originally featured in The Iron Claw’s script, with the filmmaker only removing this material five years into development. He described this creative decision as “an impossible choice.”

“You have to make difficult choices to try and get to something truthful or representative or emotional that reflects the core of the journey you’re choosing to tell within this family,” Durkin elaborated.

Fortunately, Durkin’s streamlined take on the Von Erich family’s story won over Kevin, who apparently didn’t raise any concerns with the final script Durkin presented him. What’s more, Kevin recently gave his blessing to Efron’s portrayal of him and expressed approval for the film itself.

Where to watch the Iron Claw

US audiences can decide for themselves whether Durkin made the right call by queuing up for The Iron Claw at their local cinema. UK moviegoers will have to wait until February 9, however.

Cinephiles hoping to watch the film from the comfort of their couch have a wait on their hands, as well. A24 is currently focused solely on The Iron Claw’s theatrical release.

There’s no word yet on when the biopic will hit streaming, but when it does, it’ll debut exclusively on Max. Other high-profile A24 releases included in the Max deal include Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla and Nicolas Cage vehicle Dream Scenario.

