The Instigators: Release date, cast, trailer & more

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck are going on the run in The Instigators, and with the streaming release date arriving soon, you may be wondering what Apple TV+ has in store for this one.

There’s never a shortage of action movies in Hollywood, and the heist-gone-wrong story has been explored plenty. But with Matt Damon in the lead role and a director with a history in high-stakes action, it’s looking like this might be a winner.

Article continues after ad

It’s not the first time Damon and Affleck (no, not that Affleck – his life-long bro missed out on this one!) have shared a screen. With the likes of Ocean’s Eleven, Oppenheimer, and Good Will Hunting in their shared filmography, The Instigators will surely be another hit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new movie, from the release date to the full cast.

The Instigators will have a limited theatrical release from August 2, 2024.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Apple TV+

It’ll then drop on the Apple TV+ streaming service on August 9, 2024. It’s an Apple Original Film, so it’s no surprise it’s being rushed onto the platform.

The film was acquired by Apple in 2022, and filming began in March 2023. Right now, it seems the movie will only get theatrical distribution in the US.

The Instigators cast

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck will lead the movie as Rory and Cobby, respectively.

Together, they play a pair of robbers who go on the run after a botched job. Joining them is a long list of stars you’ll recognize, including Hong Chau (Downsizing, The Whale), Paul Walter Hauser (I, Tonya, and the upcoming Fantastic Four movie), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction, Mission: Impossible.)

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full cast list for The Instigators:

Matt Damon as Rory

Casey Affleck as Cobby

Hong Chau as Dr. Donna Rivera

Paul Walter Hauser as Booch

Michael Stuhlbarg as Mr. Besegai

Ving Rhames as Frank Toomey

Alfred Molina as Richie Dechico

Toby Jones as Alan Flynn

Jack Harlow as Scalvo

Ron Perlman as Mayor Miccelli

The Instigators is directed by Doug Liman, who’s known for The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Edge of Tomorrow, and Road House. Safe to say, this sounds right up his street!

Article continues after ad

What’s the plot?

The Instigators is about an unlikely pair – a down-on-his-luck-dad and an ex-criminal – who team-up to rob a corrupt politician.

However, things go south pretty quickly, so the two have to go on the run together, all while bringing along Rory’s therapist to try to help them sort their problems.

Article continues after ad

Apple TV+

The official synopsis is as follows: “Rory (Matt Damon) and Cobby (Casey Affleck) are reluctant partners: a desperate father and an ex-con thrown together to rob a corrupt politician’s ill-gained earnings.

“But when the heist goes wrong, the two find themselves engulfed in a whirlwind of chaos, pursued not only by police but also by backward bureaucrats and vengeful crime bosses.

“Completely out of their depth, they convince Rory’s therapist (Hong Chau) to join their riotous getaway through the city, where they must put aside their differences and work together to evade capture — or worse.”

Article continues after ad

The Instigators trailer

The Instigators trailer arrived on June 13, 2024. You can watch it for yourself below:

Article continues after ad

From the looks of it, this is a buddy comedy just as much as it is a high-stakes heist. (And of course, there’s some Dunkin’ Donuts product placement – this is Boston, after all.) While Rory is attempting to get his life together, Cobby doesn’t appear to want to do anything the right way.

There’s car chases, helicopters, and explosions. Not bad for Apple TV+!

Article continues after ad

For more, check out all the best new movies to stream this month. You can also find out what new TV shows are streaming, and check out all the best movies of 2024 (so far!).