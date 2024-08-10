The Incredibles 3 needs to learn a lesson from the worst Pixar sequel to succeed

One of the biggest revelations to come from D23 was the announcement of The Incredibles 3, and fans think they need to remember what we learned from Cars 3.

Sequels were the name of the game when it came to the updates given at D23 this year. But fan reaction has centered around The Incredibles 3, the unexpected sequel to the superhero movie series.

The Parr family will be back in the new movie, though further details remain under wraps for now. What we do know is that Brad Bird, who helmed the first two animated movies, will be back to direct the third.

Since the release date, cast, and plot are still unconfirmed, fans are already vocalizing what they want to see in the latest installment. But most importantly, they want the franchise to take a lesson from Pixar’s Cars, which also followed a similar path.

The Incredibles was released in 2004, with the sequel coming out in 2018. While The Incredibles 2 was a box office success, not everyone was happy with how the movie turned out. Cars was first released in 2006, and was followed-up by an unsuccessful sequel in 2011. Even today, it’s still the lowest-ranking Pixar movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

However, Cars managed to turn itself back around with the third movie, Cars 3. Not only does it sit higher-up in the rankings on Rotten Tomatoes, but it also garnered more positive reviews across the board. Based on fan reactions, this is the same hat trick fans want the third Incredibles movie to pull off.

As one X user wrote: “Incredibles 2 was the single most disappointing Pixar film ever made. But you know what, if Pixar just treats it like Cars 2 where we ignore that it ever happened, I’ll be okay. All The Incredibles 3 has to do is what Cars 3 did for Cars and it’ll be good.”

“Sorry quality of Incredibles 2 aside, if Cars can do it so can they!” another added.

A third wrote: “Make this to The Incredibles what Cars 3 was to Cars: the sequel we SHOULD’VE gotten…”

Cars 3 also features something of a time-jump, with Lightning McQueen now a veteran race car, having to compete against a newer generation. Clearly, fans want The Incredibles 3 to take the same approach.

“I need the entire family grown up, fighting crime individually but no longer on speaking terms with each-other. I need flashbacks to their childhood piecing the reasons why together while they fight in present against a big bad that is engineering a cure for Supers,” one user wrote.

“If those kids haven’t grown up even a little bit they can keep it,” said one comment.

At the time of writing, The Incredibles 3 has no release date. To check out what’s going on in the meantime, take a look at our guides to Toy Story 5, Moana 2, and Frozen 3.