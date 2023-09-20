New Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer gives Hunger Games fans “goosebumps”

A new trailer for The Hunger Games prequel movie Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has arrived, and it’s giving fans “goosebumps” with its atmospheric build-up – and the inclusion of a famous quote.

The original Hunger Games movies were nothing short of a box office success, having grossed over $2.97 billion worldwide. The dystopian film series, based on the young adult novels by Suzanne Collins, is set in a future society called Panem, which consists of 12 districts and the Capitol and revolves around the brutal titular annual event.

One male and one female “tribute” from each district are selected to participate in a televised fight-to-the-death. From 2012 to 2015, fans were treated to four movies, with Jennifer Lawrence starring as Katniss Everdeen, Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark, and Liam Hemsworth as Gale Hawthorne.

In the age of franchise flicks and reboots, it’s no surprise The Hunger Games is being brought back from the dead, with the prequel movie Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes fast approaching. A new trailer for the film just dropped, showing more of the new cast and characters.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes trailer

The new trailer for Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes teases more action and a killer score, as well as characters to root for and ones to despise. Check it out:

Right at the end, we hear Donald Sutherland’s President Snow utter the words: “It’s the things we love most that destroy us,” generating plenty of hype among the fans.

“That line always give me goosebumps,” said one, while another wrote: “The way Snow says his line from Mockingjay part 1 gave me goosebumps.”

The trailer teases more from the main cast, including Tom Blyth as Coriolanus Snow, Rachel Zegler as Lucy Gray Baird, and Peter Dinklage as Casca Highbottom.

As many of you will know, Zegler has been the subject of much controversy of late due to her comments about her next role in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White – so much so that some are threatening to boycott the Hunger Games prequel.

Nonetheless, many fans are excited to journey back to Panem once more and see the origin story of the films they’ve grown to love.

As per the official synopsis for Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes: “Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

“With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor.

“Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy Gray’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

You can read more about The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes here, and check out some of our other upcoming movie hubs below:

