The Grinch is considered by many to be one of the best Christmas films of all time. With the festive season fast approaching, will Jim Carrey return for The Grinch 2?

Although no firm plans for a sequel actually exist, fans can’t help but dream that one day The Grinch 2 will finally appear on the big screen.

Donning the Christmas villain in 2000, the original movie, titled How the Grinch Stole Christmas, made a massive $345.8 million at the box office worldwide.

While parodies and animated features have been and gone in recent years, will Jim Carrey return for The Grinch 2? Here’s what you need to know.

Is Jim Carrey returning for The Grinch 2?

No, Jim Carrey won’t be returning for The Grinch 2 or any potential spin-off that is made.

In a statement made to People Magazine, Carrey’s representatives have firmly shut down any speculation of his involvement with sequels, after reports have been rife over the last few days.

“There is no truth to Jim reprising his role as the Grinch in a sequel to The Grinch,” the short statement reads.

Back in 2017, Jim Carrey publicly expressed a disinterest in The Grinch 2 – as well as any kind of movie sequel. During an interview with CinemaBlend, he described them as “largely commercial ventures.”

So far in his career, Carrey has only starred in three, being Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Dumb and Dumber To, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

The status of his career has also been called into question in recent years, with many fans wondering if that actor has moved into a form of semi-permanent retirement.

Speaking to ET after the Sonic sequel, Carrey said: “I gotta get out of here before I slap someone. Honestly, I feel like there’s so many things, because I’ve been so busy for so long, important things that I’ve ignored. Like, there’s 25 years of Mystery Science Theater I have to catch up on.

“And there’s painting. I do paint. I’m gonna be putting out NFTs. I’ll announce that on Twitter soon. And that’s kinda fun for me still.”

“I don’t see it happening after he spoke out about the first one and how awful the makeup and stuff was. I doubt he would return for a 2nd, plus let’s be honest he doesn’t need to. Let the first one be his only, and maybe get him doing the Grinch’s voice in animation,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the rumor.

“No one else could do it. Might as well use him before he’s gone and y’all need AI to replicate humans’ greatness,” a second commented. “Pretty sure he quit acting no?” asked a third.

