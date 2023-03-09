What time is The Glory Part 2 on Netflix?

What time is The Glory Part 2 streaming on Netflix? The new South Korean revenge drama was a hit on the streaming platform, but when will the next batch of episodes be released?

The Glory is a K-drama written by Kim Eun-sook, directed by An Gil-ho, and starring Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-ill.

As per the Netflix logline, the show follows “a woman who lives for absolute revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.”

Part 1 of The Glory debuted on last year, so viewers have been left wondering: when will Part 2 be released, will it be a long wait, and how can you watch it?

The Glory Part 2 will premiere on March 10 on Netflix.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly.

In terms of what time The Glory Part 2 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

As per Netflix, “The Glory Part 2 will build on the story of surveilling and closing in on the lives of Yeon-jin and their fellow perpetrators and show how they fall into their versions of ‘hell’ that Dong-eun has meticulously planned out, quenching viewers’ thirst for the ending.”

“The Glory conveys very universal values. The process of revenge and the emotions that come with it are relatable to everyone in any country,” the director said in a press release.

Kim Eun-sook also said: “These characters will make you question whether a higher being truly exists. It will be interesting to look for who is punished first, and when that will happen. I believe that good prevails over evil, and that what comes around goes around. I want The Glory to be remembered as a grim sword dance.”

