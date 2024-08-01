Twisted horror movie with killer ending is about to leave Netflix

One of the best horror movies on Netflix is about to leave the streamer, so here’s the lowdown on this fantastic psychological thriller that you’re running out of time to watch.

Joel Edgerton is primarily known as an actor, rising to prominence as Owen Lars in the Star Wars prequels, then receiving critical acclaim for performances in the likes of Animal Kingdom, Warrior, Zero Dark Thirty, and The Great Gatsby.

But the Australian thespian was also harboring helming ambitions, and his memorable directorial debut is currently available on Netflix, but about to leave the streaming service.

Edgerton both wrote and directed The Gift, which hit screens in the summer of 2015, and quickly became a box office hit, grossing $60 million worldwide, from a budget of just $5 million.

The film also received critical acclaim, and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91%, alongside an audience score of 75%.

Joel Edgerton’s The Gift is soon leaving Netflix

A tense game of cat-and-mouse, the film stars Jason Bateman and Rebecca Hall as Simon and Robyn, a couple newly arrived in Los Angeles, and struggling to conceive following a miscarriage.

During that stressful time, Simon bumps into old school friend Gordo – played by Edgerton himself – who ingratiates himself into their lives, then starts behaving increasingly strange.

What follows plays like a cross between Cape Fear and Chuck & Buck, as secrets from Simon’s past catch up with him in the present, with disturbing and ultimately devastating consequences for the troubled couple.

Edgerton was praised for his understated direction, as well as the sense of foreboding that’s maintained through proceedings, making it a shame that he’s only directed one film since – 2018’s Boy Erased.

While Bateman also received positive notices, playing against type as the apparently decent family man, who might not be all he seems.

The Gift is currently available on Netflix, but an article on the streamer’s media site states that the film will leave at the end of this month – on August 31, 2024. Meaning subscribers are running out of time to watch a film that’s well worth 108 minutes of their time.

