Netflix just renewed one of 2024’s greatest TV shows for Season 2

The Gentlemen has proven it can survive in the streaming jungle, with Netflix renewing Guy Ritchie’s hit TV spinoff for Season 2.

Based on Ritchie’s 2020 movie of the same name (but, crucially, not featuring any overlapping characters), the series premiered on Netflix in March this year.

The first season followed Eddie Horniman (Theo James), the youngest son of an English duke who unexpectedly inherits his late father’s estate… and the criminal baggage that comes with it, including a precarious relationship with Susie Glass (Kaya Scodelario) and suspicious interest from Stanley Johnston (Giancarlo Esposito).

In our review of The Gentlemen, we called it a “a brilliant, binge-able sojourn into a frying-pan-or-fire world of drugs, violence, and struggles and grunts.” Its performance lived up to our hype, racking up over a billion minutes viewed in its first four days and achieving a 74% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

While Netflix has confirmed Season 2, little is known about what could happen in the next chapter. Filming is set to commence next year, and “additional casting news will be announced at a later date.”

James, Scodelario, and Daniel Ings – who plays Eddie’s brother Freddy – will reprise their roles, and we’re expecting to see Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone), Geoff (Vinnie Jones), and Lady Sabrina (Joely Richardson) back as well.

Speaking to Tudum, Scodelario earlier said: “It’d be fun to see the business spread a bit more. How do they take it to the next level? They’re very adamant about not getting into the chop game, so how do they then continue to build the empire? Where does that take them? How does the new structure of the business work practically?”

As for the new partnership between Eddie and Susie, James teased: “I think they’ve grown to love each other in their own way, but I think they’ll never fully trust each other because they are so different and they’re from such vastly different worlds.”

