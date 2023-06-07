The Flash zooms into cinemas worldwide next week, meaning we might be one step closer to finding out exactly what happened to Barry Allen’s mom.

Barry Allen – aka The Flash – has appeared in multiple movies across DC’s Extended Universe, making his debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, popping up in Suicide Squad, and playing a more prominent role in Justice League.

The character takes center stage in his own standalone movie this month – The Flash – when we’ll learn more about the character’s backstory.

Article continues after ad

But one mystery that has remained throughout is, who killed Barry’s mother? Here’s what we know, and how that might play into the plot of the new movie.

The Flash: How does Barry Allen’s mom die?

Barry Allen’s mom Nora Allen was murdered. Though the DCEU has thus far alluded to the crime without actually showing or fully explaining it.

The first we learn of her fate is through a conversation between Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne in Justice League. “He does visit his father” Alfred says of Barry. “In prison for murdering his mother. Young Barry always protested his father’s innocence, but he was nine and nobody believed him.”

Article continues after ad

Barry’s father Henry is found guilty of the murder, and sent to Iron Heights Penitentiary. While Barry himself works his way towards a Criminal Justice degree in the hope that he might one day solve the crime, find his mother’s real murderer, and clear his father’s name.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Though dad has doubts about his efforts during Justice League. When Barry visits that prison to explain what he’s doing, Henry says: “I want you to give all that up. And I want you to stop coming to see me. I am a drag on your life… I want you to make your own future – you’re living in the past – make your own future.”

Article continues after ad

What happens to Nora Allen in The Flash?

Based on the trailers that have been released for The Flash, we see the aftermath of Nora Allen’s death in the movie, with this tragedy seeming to precipitate the plot.

In the above footage, when asked by Bruce Wayne why he wants to fight to save the timeline they are in, Barry says: “Because this is the one where my mom lives.”

While these lines are being said, we see young Barry dancing with his mom in their kitchen. Followed by a shot of Henry Allen cradling Nora as she lies dying on the kitchen floor. With kid Barry looking on – both shocked and horrified – before running away.

Article continues after ad

Meaning we are now closer to the truth about Nora’s murder. And with The Flash clearly revolving around Barry’s efforts to travel back in time to solve the crime and save her, we’re about to find out much more.

The Flash hits UK screens on June 14, 2023, when we’ll update this article with spoiler-filled details about Nora’s murder. Until then, you can find out more about the film on our dedicated Flash page here.