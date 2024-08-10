The Fantastic Four: First Steps reveals new uniforms and fans are divided

The Fantastic Four: First Steps unveiled the team’s new uniforms, and fans are divided about how they feel about them.

Marvel’s portion of the D23 event was filled with a bunch of exciting announcements and updates about upcoming projects, including The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A short clip showed the cast—Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach—on set, with Quinn being the only one in costume.

This was the first time the project showed a live-action version of the team’s costumes, and one X user asked other Fantastic Four fans how they felt about the suit. This led people to realize that there was a clear divide in opinions.

“It’s the 60’s so that kind of makes sense. Retrofuturism,” one viewer posted, while another added, “THE SUIT LOOKS SO GOOD!”

However, it was clear some people weren’t big fans of the new look. One viewer wrote, “It looks like one of those cheap spandex Halloween costumes.”

Despite some folks not embracing the new looks, the Fantastic Four movie did hint, thanks to the first few hand-drawn promotional materials, that the team would be wearing a look more similar to their comic book counterparts.

However, unlike Quinn’s suit, the hand-drawn costumes were all blue except for The Thing’s, which had a white stripe under his shoulders.

The latest version of the team’s look is more reminiscent of their comic book costumes, but in the source material, the tops of their suits are black, not white.

At the end of the day, this may not be the final look at the Fantastic Four’s final suits. Filming just began late in July 2024, and so many things can be changed before the movie releases on July 25, 2025.

