The Fall Of Minneapolis: Controversy & streaming explained

A new documentary titled The Fall Of Minneapolis, about the death of George Floyd and the aftermath, has sparked controversy online – here’s what you need to know about how to watch it and if it’s streaming.

Sound of Freedom proved to be one of the most divisive releases of 2023. On one side of the fence, viewers argued that it exposed the “truth” about child trafficking and a “media cover up.” On the other, critics argued that it was nothing more than “QAnon propaganda.”

Wherever you stood on the matter, there’s no denying it sparked conversation, with the movie – about disgraced OUR founder Tim Ballard – made nearly $250 million at the box office against a $14.5 million budget.

Now, a new documentary on a totally different subject matter is proving equally divisive: The Fall of Minneapolis. Here’s what the film is about and how to stream it.

How to stream The Fall Of Minneapolis

The Fall Of Minneapolis is available to stream in its entirety for free on YouTube.

Due to it being a crowdfunded film, Alpha News – the Minnesota media outlet behind the documentary – announced it is “provided free of charge.”

What is The Fall Of Minneapolis about?

As per the official synopsis: “The film is based on Liz Collin’s Amazon bestseller, ‘They’re Lying: The Media, The Left, and The Death of George Floyd’, which exposes the holes in the prevailing narrative surrounding George Floyd’s death, the trial of Derek Chauvin, and the fallout the city of Minneapolis has suffered ever since.”

It continues: “The documentary features more than a dozen interviews with the people directly involved, including exclusive interviews with former officers Derek Chauvin and Alexander Kueng who spoke to Liz Collin from prison. The families of Chauvin and Kueng also speak out publicly for the first time.

“The film also features current and former Minneapolis police officers who tell their harrowing stories from the riots, recount the planned surrender of the Third Precinct, and explain why so many of them left the job. The crowdfunded movie was produced by Alpha News journalist Liz Collin and directed by Dr. J.C. Chaix.”

The Fall of Minneapolis has sparked controversy online, with opinion heavily divided due to its subject matter. Many viewers have recommended watching the film, with one writing, “Everyone needs to watch The Fall of Minneapolis.”

On the other side of the fence, Journalist Stephen Silver commented: “The Fall of Minneapolis is part of a worrisome trend in conservative documentary filmmaking, of filmmakers insulting their audience by telling them things that aren’t true.”

One X user described it as “the pro-Chauvin, far-right propaganda film.” Going into more detail, a Redditor said: “Racism is systemic within the Minneapolis police department. Even the autopsy report attempted victim blaming by noting a preexisting heart condition and artery blockage.

“To that I would pose the following question: had GF never interacted with Chauvin that day, would he have died? Had he simply driven home, would he have died? No. Therefore, despite the disgusting attempt at victim blaming, GF died via homicide.”

