The Fall of Diddy: Where are Sean Combs’ children now?

The Fall of Diddy, Investigation Discovery’s new documentary series on Sean Combs, highlights the music mogul’s past relationships, raising the question of where his seven children are now.

At the time of writing, Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York, awaiting a trial on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which is scheduled to take place in May 2025.

The Bad Boy Records founder is also facing a string of sexual assault and abuse allegations in a series of lawsuits. Allegations of past violent behavior and illegal activity are explored in The Fall of Diddy, a new docu-series from the producers of Quiet on Set.

This includes never-before-heard accounts from those close to Combs and his ex partners, with Episode 2 delving into his journey as a father to seven children.

Where are Diddy’s children now?

Sean Combs has seven children: Quincy; Justin; Christian; Chance; twins D’Lila and Jessie; and Love Sean. A number of them have been involved in the entertainment industry over the years. You can find out what they’re up to now below:

Quincy Taylor Brown

Instagram: @quincy

Quincy, 33, is an actor, dancer, model, and singer. Although he was born to the late model Kim Porter and singer Al B. Sure!, when Combs started a relationship with Porter, he raised Quincy as his own and adopted him.

In 2012, Quincy made his acting debut as Reggie in the movie We the Party. He later starred in the 2018 Netflix film The Holiday Calendar and took on the lead role in the TV show Star. In 2017, launched his first EP ‘This Is For You’.

He continues to share his music endeavors with his fans, and on January 25, 2025, he dropped the music video for his new track ‘Lowkey But Lit Freestyle’.

Justin Dior Combs

Instagram: @princejdc

Justin, 31, is best known as an actor, with his latest role being in Power Book II: Ghost last year. The series is executive produced by 50 Cent, who has famously ridiculed Diddy online and is working on his own Netflix docu-series about the rapper.

Justin was born to fashion designer Misa Hylton, whose relationship with Combs is explored in The Fall of Diddy. Justin graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UCLA, where he also played for the university’s Bruins football team.

The star joined Justin Laboy to host the 2021 chat show Respectfully Justin, where they welcomed celebrity guests for “hilarious, provocative conversations.”

Christian Combs

Instagram: @kingcombs

In April 2024, Christian “King” Combs, 26, was accused of assault, battery, sexual assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress over a December 2022 incident. The lawsuit, filed by Grace O’Marcaigh, also accused Diddy of aiding and abetting.

The legal team for both Christian and Sean Combs denied the allegations, but there have been no updates on the case since then.

Christian is Diddy and Porter’s first biological child together. He’s gone on to follow in his father’s footsteps in the music industry, having forged a career as a rapper.

Among his most famous releases is ‘Can’t Stop Won’t Stop (feat. Kodak Black)’, which dropped in 2022. Last month, he launched the track ‘You Ready ft. Cash Cobain’.

Chance Combs

Instagram: @myfancychance

Chance, 19, recently graduated from high school. As an aspiring actress, she has been attending New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts since the end of last year, having shared her acceptance letter in December 2023.

Chance is the daughter of Combs and businesswoman Sarah Chapman, who was involved with Diddy during his relationship with Porter.

D’Lila and Jessie Combs

Instagram: @the_combs_twins

The Combs twins recently shared their 18th birthday celebrations with their siblings. They continue to post regularly on their Instagram and TikTok pages, where they’ve earned 760k and 378k followers, respectively.

D’Lila and Jessie were born to Combs and Porter in December 2006, less than half a year after their sister Chance.

Love Sean Combs

Instagram: @kingcombs

Diddy left his fans surprised when he announced the arrival of his new baby Love with cybersecurity expert Dana Tran. She was born in December 2022, making her just two years old at the time of writing.

Love is looked after by her mom, and is often seen in clips with her siblings.

Diddy’s children continue to support him

Despite all of the allegations that have surfaced about Combs, Diddy’s children have continued to show their support for their father, and in October 2024, they came together to share a joint statement online a month after Combs’ arrest.

Instagram

Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, and Jessie said on Instagram: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD.”

The following month, they uploaded a video in which the siblings can all be seen singing Happy Birthday to Combs while he’s in prison.

All four parts of The Fall of Diddy will air across two nights starting Monday, January 27 at 9/8c on ID, where they’ll also be available to stream on Max. You can also read more about 50 Cent’s Diddy doc.