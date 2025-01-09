Quiet on Set producers reveal new Diddy documentary release date and it’s soon

Investigation Discovery (ID) has released the trailer and release date for The Fall of Diddy, a new true crime documentary series from the producers behind Quiet on Set. Warning: some may find this content distressing.

In September 2024, Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested by federal agents on various charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. He’s currently being held at a New York detention center awaiting a trial set for May 2025.

Diddy’s arrest came after a string of civil suits were filed accusing the rap mogul of sexual assault and physical violence, some of which dated back to the ‘90s.

Article continues after ad

With allegations spanning decades and a complex legal and personal history, numerous documentaries are in production, including 50 Cent’s Diddy Do It? Before then, ID’s docu-series will be making its debut – and its release date is soon.

The Fall of Diddy documentary drops at the end of the month

ID has announced that The Fall of Diddy will premiere on Monday, January 27, and Tuesday, January 28, from 9-11pm ET/PT, when episodes will also be available to stream on Max.

Article continues after ad

The true crime docu-series is made by Maxine Productions, the producers behind ID’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, while featuring reporting in partnership with Rolling Stone Films.

Article continues after ad

Made up of four episodes, The Fall of Diddy will feature never-before-heard accounts and archival footage to provide an insight into the allegations against the disgraced rapper, spanning his impact on music and pop culture to his 2024 arrest.

As per the synopsis, the “docuseries uncovers the insidious and terrifying allegations of sexual assault, abusive behavior, violence, and other disturbing claims that lay beneath his success.”

Among the 30 interviewees are individuals who witnessed his alleged violent temper during his college days at Howard University and his Bad Boy Records launch, as well as those who knew him in recent years.

Article continues after ad

ID

They include D. Woods, a member of Danity Kane who shares her experience with Combs for the first time, and Danyel Smith, former Editor-in-Chief of VIBE Magazine who opens up about Diddy’s alleged violent behavior toward her.

Article continues after ad

Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, Combs’ former producer during the making of the Love Album, appears in The Fall of Diddy with claims the rapper sexually assaulted him.

Also speaking out is makeup artist Mylah Morales, who says she witnessed Combs’ alleged abuse of singer Cassie, and Thalia Graves, who accuses the rapper of raping her in 2001 before threatening her into silence.

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, find out how to watch Secret Life of Diddy, read about Combs’ struggle in prison, and find out what was said about Diddy’s “freak off” parties.