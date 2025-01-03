The Dune 2 production accidentally put Zendaya in danger

Dune 2’s sparse world of Arrakis was only survivable for its human population in skintight, water-retaining suits, but Zendaya’s costume put the star in a medically uncomfortable situation.

Dune’s inhospitable planet of Arrakis was essentially devoid of surface water, making survival up top only possible with clever techniques and said skintight bodysuits. Zendaya’s Fremen warrior Chani became one of the film franchise’s most important characters, and she’s set to be even more pivotal in the forthcoming Dune Messiah.

Article continues after ad

As it turns out, dealing with the suits in practice put the actress in a medically difficult situation.

Zendaya actually got heatstroke on Dune 2’s set

In the interview with W Magazine, Zendaya reveals that the set’s location wasn’t that far from Arrakis’ hot desert climate. “We were in Jordan,” she says, “It was very hot, and I remember thinking, ‘Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations.”

Article continues after ad

Warner Bros. Pictures

The situation, combined with the complex costumes, put the actress in a tight spot. “If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes,” she says, “I was like, ‘Damn, I don’t want to drink too much water.'”

Article continues after ad

She had genuine unease about the situation. “I had such a fear of peeing myself or sh*tting myself, honestly, in the suit on set,” she continued. It created an actual medical crisis:

“One day, I didn’t drink enough and I had a heatstroke. I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, ‘I feel terrible.’ She was like, ‘Did you drink water today?'”

As always, mom was right, and Zendaya knew it. “I said no. I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned.” And, while this could have been avoided by Zendaya drinking more water, it’s also partially on the way these suits are designed and conditions on the set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Chani will be the centerpiece of Dune Messiah, so hopefully the lesson stuck. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about Dune 3.