The Devil’s Plan fans urge Seok-jin and Si-won to star in a K-drama

The South Korean competition series The Devil’s Plan crowned its final winner, but fans couldn’t help but notice the chemistry between actors Ha Seok-jin and Lee Si-won.

When first entering The Devil’s Plan, Seok-jin and Si-won had a past history as both contestants have been actors for many years. As the series progressed, the two formed a strong bond and friendship trying to outsmart the tricks of the games. All with the hope of reaching the finale.

Fans couldn’t help but fall in love with Seok-jin and Si-won’s camaraderie toward each other. As well as their similar mindsets when taking part in Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan. From figuring out hidden clues to going to prison together, the two had good chemistry.

During The Devil’s Plan finale, fans quickly noticed the way Seok-jin looked at his former teammate. They quickly started an online demand for the two actors to star in a romance K-drama together.

Fans simp Seok-jin and Si-won to star in a K-drama together

Prior to The Devil’s Plan finale, the eliminated contestants returned to cheer on the final two players, with Si-won and Seok-jin having a rather intimate moment perfect for a romance K-drama.

In the competition series, Seok-jin broke down in tears after his win in the Secret Chamber game. He realized he should have gone first to save Si-won from elimination. Having developed a bond with her, he promised to avenge her. As Seok-jin progressed into the finale, Si-won, Guillaume, and Dong-jae returned to wish their teammate well. But all eyes were on Si-won and Seok-jin as their close proximity, smiles, and thoughtful gazes stirred fans.

A fan on X (Twitter) said, “Seok-jin & See-won’s reunion is straight out of a romance drama. PLEASE the way she reached out to him first then when he looked back OH GOOD LORD THAT STARE I’M DY!NG.” Fans quickly agreed their chemistry would be perfect for a romance K-drama.

“KDRAMA PRODUCERS I NOW PRESENT YOU YOUR TWO BEST CANDIDATES FOR A KDRAMA PAIRING LIKE MAKE IT NOW!!! @NetflixKR, @Netflix I BELIEVE YOU SEE THE VISION,” said one fan. The strong friendship makes for a good on-screen couple. With one fan having said, “Directors have the greatest opportunity to make the best romantic kdrama/movie of the year booking lee see-won and ha seok-jin THE CHEMISTRY IS ALREADY THERE.”

Another fan felt the two actors would also be perfect for a crime thriller, while one user commented they could be the stars of a dating series. It’s safe to say that it wouldn’t work as Si-won has been married since 2021. Fans can only hope Netflix heads their demands.

