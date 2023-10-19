Anyone who’s tuned into the chilling new Netflix documentary The Devil on Trial might be wondering: what is Sominex, and could it have contributed to David Glatzel’s condition?

The Devil on Trial has arrived just in time for the spooky season. The true crime documentary details the infamous “Devil Made Me Do It” case, which culminated in one of the most sensational murder trials of the 1980s, as Arne Cheyenne Johnson’s defense team attempted to prove innocence by saying he was possessed by a demon at the time of the killing.

But there’s a lot more to this story than meets the eye, with the case allegedly starting with the then-11-year-old brother of Arne’s partner, David Glatzel. While clearing out a house, he reportedly was possessed by evil forces, leading his concerned mother Judy to call on the help of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

To this day, people are divided over the truth about what really went down. Were David and Arne really overtaken by an evil entity, or did Arne simply use this as a way to get away with killing his landlord and friend Alan Bono? Amid these ongoing questions, one detail viewers have been asking about is Sominex, and whether the medication can cause hallucinations.

The Devil on Trial: What is Sominex?

Sominex is the trade name for an over-the-counter medication containing diphenhydramine hydrochloride, and it is mainly used as a sleeping aid to treat insomnia or sleeping issues. The reason it’s relevant to The Devil on Trial is that Carl Glatzel Jr, David’s eldest brother, claims that their mom Judy used to drug the family with Sominex.

Due to its sedative properties – in children particularly – it can cause mental or mood changes, as well as restlessness, irritability, and hallucinations. Carl believes that David and Arne were never possessed by demons, claiming that Judy and the Warrens only exacerbated the mental health issues he believes his younger brother was experiencing at the time.

After both of their parents died, Carl explains that he and his wife went through Judy’s belongings. “My mother wrote down everything. She had OCD,” he says. “It’d be on a piece of paper, a calendar, whatever, she’d write notes down. And on this one note, it said, ‘The family had their medicine tonight and everything was good.’”

Judy had previously been described as a great cook, often making meals for the whole family. As Carl and his wife delved into the note further, he says: “We found out she was putting Sominex in our food and she’d been giving it to the whole family for quite a long time.”

Carl explains that when Judy would serve them dinner, her bowl would be separate from the rest of the family’s. “I believe my mother used Sominex to control all us boys and my dad. At the end of the day, if everybody’s tired and exhausted, guess what? Everybody’s going to rest and sit down – there’s no more problems.”

Netflix Carl Glatzel Jr doesn’t believe his brother and Arne were possessed

Carl points out the effects it can have on people, many of which could be attributed to the supposed demonic possession David experienced, such as mood swings and hallucinations. “It is very possible that my brother David had just enough of this stuff over the years where he did see things, or at least he thought he saw things,” adds Carl.

“Between David, Arne, Alan – they were all victims at the end of the day.”

It’s important to point out that David and Arne stand by their story: that they were possessed. Following Carl’s claims, David says: “My mother would not drug the family. My mom took good care of us. The truth is, when I was 11-years-old, I was possessed by a demonic spirit, I guess you could call it. I have no reason to lie about anything.”

The Devil on Trial is available to stream on Netflix now. You can read about the documentary here, and check out more of our true crime coverage below:

