The Deliverance: What happened to Latoya Ammons – is she still alive?

The Deliverance is one of Netflix’s top-ranking movies right now, and it’s based on the real-life haunting of Latoya Ammons and her family.

After being released on Netflix on August 30, 2024, The Deliverance has risen the ranks of the streaming service‘s slate of new additions. However, this horror movie has a particularly haunting detail, in that it’s based on a true story.

Inspired by the 2014 Indianapolis Star article titled ‘The Exorcisms of Latoya Ammons‘, the movie is a dramatized telling of the alleged real-life haunting that occurred between 2011-2013. After moving into a new home, Latoya Ammons and her children claimed to experience frightening paranormal activity, which resulted in multiple exorcisms.

It was a traumatizing ordeal, and one that Netflix subscribers have become obsessed with since the 2024 horror movie dropped. So, what happened to Latoya Ammons, and is she still alive today?

Latoya Ammons today

Latoya Ammons has kept a private life since the so-called demonic events, and last update was that she and her family currently live in Indianapolis, and that she is “at peace.”

Her story began in 2011, when she and her family moved into a rental property on Carolina Street in Gary. But when black flies began appearing in swarms around her house, it was the start of a long and terrifying tale.

There were several instances of paranormal activity Ammons and her family claimed to experience, including her 12-year-old daughter levitating, the possession of her and her children, and her younger son being thrown into the air.

IndyStar

Eventually, Ammons was reported to the Department of Child Services under claims of possible child abuse and neglect. The children were subsequently removed from Ammons’ care as an emergency step.

Ammons later called on Rev. Michael Magino, who performed an “intense blessing” on the house and multiple minor exorcisms on Ammons herself. The final exorcism took place in June 2012, after which the troubles came to an end.

After this, Ammons and her children moved to Indianapolis, and the house on Carolina Street became a local fascination. (It would later be demolished in 2016.)

In November 2012, Ammons regained custody of her children, six months after they’ve been removed from her care. The DCS continued to keep an eye on Ammons until the case was closed in February 2013.

Latoya Ammons now lives “without fear”

After leaving the house on Carolina Street, the Ammons and her children claimed to feel safe and no longer experienced any demonic entities.

DCS family case manager Christina Olejnik wrote in team meeting notes on January 10, 2023: “No demonic presences or spirits in the home,” and later wrote in a request for dismissal in January 24, 2013: “The family is no longer fixated solely on religion to explain or cope with the children’s behavior issues.”

The Indianapolis Star interviewed Ammons in 2014, who was able to discuss her experience under the condition that her children not be named. In the interview, Ammons said that she and her family now live “without fear.”

Then, in preparation for the Netflix movie The Deliverance, director Lee Daniels claimed to have spoken with Ammons “once or twice.”

As of 2024, it seems as though Ammons is still alive and living peacefully.

In August 2024, Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s my interpretation of her life story. I purposely didn’t want to meet her because I was nervous. But I spoke to her… And she’s lovely. She was at peace.”

