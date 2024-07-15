The Deep is mostly a joke for fans of The Boys, but some are realizing that he may secretly be one of The Seven’s most powerful heroes.

There’s a lot to be said for how The Boys portrays the durability of its supers. While characters like Homelander and Queen Maeve seem functionally invincible, others like Sister Sage and A-Train can heal rapidly.

But it’s The Deep who may low-key be the strongest member of The Seven. Fans on Reddit are just now realizing that The Deep casually mentioned at one that he once swam in the Mariana Trench, a feat which is superhuman even by supe standards.

That’s because the Mariana Trench is deeper than most people can even comprehend. It’s one of the deepest points of the Pacific Ocean, according to the University of Leeds. They cite the pressure at roughly eight tons per square inch or 1,100 times the pressure on Earth’s service.

For a normal human, that’s unsurvivable. In a post on the University of Illinois Physics site, they describe in horrifying detail what would happen to a person who somehow wound up at the bottom of the ocean.

“The pressure from the water would push in on the person’s body, causing any space that’s filled with air to collapse. (The air would be compressed.) So, the lungs would collapse. At the same time, the pressure from the water would push water into the mouth, filling the lungs back up again with water instead of air. But if there’s no air-filled space to be pushed into, the body would not be crushed.”

Prime Video The Deep is a joke on The Boys, but he may be one of the show’s strongest characters.

We don’t know if Deep struggled while swimming at those depths or if it was a breeze for him, but it’s no understatement to say swimming in the Mariana Trench is an incredible feat beyond just testing his durability.

Deep’s body would have to be strong enough not just to survive that pressure, but also to swim in it. And while he would primarily be breathing through his gills, his endurance would have to be incredibly high just to keep moving while under that much pressure.

It’s a surprising twist for a character who has been treated primarily as a joke since his debut, but The Deep may actually be the most terrifying member of The Seven were it not for his dimwitted approach to life. If he ever got his act together, he might be scarier than Homelander.

It's a surprising twist for a character who has been treated primarily as a joke since his debut, but The Deep may actually be the most terrifying member of The Seven were it not for his dimwitted approach to life. If he ever got his act together, he might be scarier than Homelander.