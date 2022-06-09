The deadliest new dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion

With Jurassic World Dominion hitting screens globally this week, we’re taking a look at the terrifying dinosaurs that are returning, as well as the deadly new dinosaurs being introduced in the blockbuster finale.

The Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise kicked off nearly 30 years ago. Since then – across five movies – life has found a way, and a variety of dinosaurs have returned to wreak havoc in the modern age.

Now the franchise concludes via the sixth and final movie – Jurassic World Dominion – a film that takes the original Jurassic Park cast of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, and unites them with Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jurassic World Dominion also takes prehistoric creatures from the previous movies, and combines them with brand-new dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, with the following being the biggest and best of Jurassic World Dominion’s new dinosaurs.

Just BEWARE OF JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION SPOILERS AHEAD…

What are the biggest and best dinosaurs in Jurassic World Dominion?

Giganotosaurus

The largest carnivore the world has ever seen, the Giganotosaurus was a therapod that lived during the Late Cretaceous period.

With a name that translates to “giant southern lizard,” the Giganotosaurus measured around 43 feet in length, weighed up to 30,000 pounds, and could reach speeds of 40 mph.

Bigger and more dangerous than the T-rex, the Giganotosaurus is the most deadly dinosaur in Dominion.

Therizinosaurus

With a name that means “scythe lizard,” Therizinosaurus is another therapod, though this one is a herbivore that lived during the Cretaceous period.

It’s no less dangerous than its meat-eating counterparts however, as Therizinosaurus is huge (33 feet in length) and has giant, razor-sharp claws that can slash through pretty much anything in its path.

Mercifully, you might hear it coming, as Therizinosaurus also hisses and screeches its way through the world.

Pyroraptor

Covered in bright red feathers, Pryroraptor’s name means “fire thief” and it hails from the Late Cretaceous period.

While it’s (relatively) small and bird-like, don’t let the Pryroraptor’s stunning appearance fool you – this dinosaur is a deadly predator, and it has an enlarged curved claw on each foot to help it stalk its prey.

Quetzalcoatlus

We’re flying high now, as Quetzalcoatlus is an airborne dinosaur; a pterosaur from the Late Cretaceous period with a huge wingspan of approximately 36 feet.

Named after an Aztec serpent god, Quetzalcoatlus is toothless, has a long neck, and dominates the skies of Biosyn Valley, where most of the action in Jurassic World Dominion takes place.

Atrociraptor

Lovable Velociraptor Blue returns in Jurassic World Dominion, alongside her identical genetic clone Beta. But there is also a new breed in the shape of the Atrociraptor.

Bigger than the Velociraptor, the Atrociraptors hunt as a pack, have been trained to kill by scent, and attack on command. There are four Atrociraptors in Jurassic World Dominion, and they are named Ghost, Stripe, Tiger, and Red.

Dimetrodon

With a name meaning “two measures of teeth,” the Dimetrodon stalks its prey in the underground mines of Biosyn Valley.

Resembling a giant crocodile, the Dimetrodon can reach up to 15 feet in length, has a huge frilled fin on its back. Terrifyingly, it intimidates potential victims with awful screeches and shrieks.

The T-rex returns, and is ready to fight

The star of the original Jurassic Park – and many of the films that followed – is undoubtedly the Tyrannosaurus Rex. The ultimate apex predator, the T-rex is a bipedal carnivore that’s massive skull is balanced by its long, heavy tail.

The T-rex has never backed down from a battle across the Jurassic movies, and while it may have met its match in Jurassic World Dominion, the Tyrannosaurus won’t go down without a fight.

Jurassic World Dominion is already out in multiple territories, while it hits US and UK screens tomorrow, June 10. You can read the Dexerto review here.