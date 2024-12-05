There’s one way to watch The Day of the Jackal Episode 9 early

The Day of the Jackal will come to an end next week, but if you want to be sneaky, you can watch Episode 9 early with a simple trick.

Based on Frederick Forsyth’s iconic novel (which famously inspired the 1973 movie of the same name), Sky and Peacock’s big-budget TV show follows Alexander Duggan (Eddie Redmayne), aka the Jackal, an expert assassin who murders a politician.

This kicks off a cat-and-mouse chase between him and Bianca, an MI6 agent who pursues him across the globe.

The binge-worthy series has been an extraordinary success, and with just two episodes left, viewers will be desperate to see how it ends – well, I can help you get one step closer.

Peacock

The Day of the Jackal Episode 9 will premiere on Peacock on December 9 at 12am PT/3am ET.

Here’s the good news: the finale is dropping at the same time, so you can binge Episodes 9 and 10 back to back. We’ve also listed other time zones below, so you know when to tune in if you’re abroad with a Peacock subscription:

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

How to watch The Day of the Jackal Episode 9 early

Peacock

You need two things to watch The Day of the Jackal Episode 9 early: a VPN and a free trial for Now TV.

Here’s the thing: Peacock may have the US rights to the series, but it’s a Sky Originals production, so it premiered in the UK first before dropping on the streaming service. For example, Episodes 1-5 were first available on November 7 across the pond before they came to Peacock on November 14.

So, if you don’t want to wait a whole week for the penultimate episodes, there’s an easy solution. Firstly, get a VPN and change your location to anywhere in the UK.

Secondly, sign up for a free trial of Now TV’s entertainment membership. That will give you access to every Sky Original, including Day of the Jackal.

Thirdly… enjoy Day of the Jackal Episode 9! It’s that easy. Here’s another tip: hold onto that Now TV subscription, because the 10th and final episode will be available slightly earlier compared to Peacock.

The Day of the Jackal release schedule

The Day of the Jackal has been released in a pretty atypical way, with five episodes premiering at the same time and single episodes dropping every week thereafter – check out the schedule below:

Episode 1 – Thursday, November 14

Episode 2 – Thursday, November 14

Episode 3 – Thursday, November 14

Episode 4 – Thursday, November 14

Episode 5 – Thursday, November 14

Episode 6 – Thursday, November 21

Episode 7 – Thursday, November 28

Episode 8 – Thursday, December 5

Episode 9 – Thursday, December 12

Episode 10 – Thursday, December 12

It’s already been renewed for a second season too, so you can look forward to more Day of the Jackal in the future. In the meantime, check out our list of the best TV shows of 2024.