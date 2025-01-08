Although The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3 is subtitled The Final Chapter, viewers are still wondering whether there’ll be a Season 4 – especially after its shocking finale.

The latest chapter of ID’s true crime docu-series turns its focus away from Michael and Kristine Barnett and towards Natalia’s new adoptive parents, Cynthia and Antwon Mans.

Numerous individuals allege the Manses are controlling and abusive, while Natalia goes on her own separate journey and, with the help of the DePauls, comes to terms with her past trauma.

Though it seems like Natalia’s finally set to enjoy a happy ending, there are still plenty of unanswered questions left by The Final Chapter finale.

Will there be a Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 4?

Right now, there are no plans in place for a Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 4, but that’s not to say it couldn’t happen in the future.

Netflix Kristine and Michael adopted Natalia in 2010

The docu-series was never planned as a multi-season event. The first chapter, which landed in 2023, focused on Natalia’s ordeal with her former adoptive parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, centering on their two sides of the story.

However, as the case continued to unfold, ID greenlit Season 2, Natalia Speaks, allowing Natalia to share her side of the story.

Just as it appeared Natalia was set for her happily ever after with new adoptive guardians Cynthia and Antwon Mans, producers got a call six months after filming.

In a truly unexpected turn of events, Natalia and the Manses had a huge falling out, with producers promising at the end of Natalia Speaks that the “story will continue.”

And so, The Final Chapter was given the go-ahead, this time investigating the allegations against the Manses and Natalia’s new family, the DePauls, who helped her escape the alleged controlling environment she’d been living in.

Although the new docu-series ends on a positive note, there are still some shocking revelations that are left open-ended, one of the most significant being Cynthia and Antwon’s reluctance to help Natalia get life-changing surgery that would prevent her from being paralyzed.

Another is whether Natalia will accept the therapy that was offered to her by the DePauls and producers for reactive attachment disorder, a condition that affects an individual’s ability to form healthy attachments with caregivers and is often caused by emotional neglect or abuse at an early age.

Due to her past struggles, Natalia initially butted heads with the DePauls due to her reluctance to accept that the Manses had been exploiting her. She even promised Cynthia and Antwon that they could remain her payees and therefore continue to receive her disability allowance.

Things come to a head in the finale when Nicole and Vince DePaul are left grappling with the discovery that Natalia has been lumped with a massive tax bill for money she didn’t spend, with the Manses refusing to contribute.

Natalia starts to come to terms with this at the very end of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Season 3, and she’s ready to move on with her life with the DePauls.

However, we never find out whether any of these major issues have been resolved, or if the police are investigating Cynthia and Antwon over abuse allegations.

Viewers have since commented on their interest for the docu-series to continue, with one writing on X/Twitter, “If ID turns NataliaGrace into an ongoing reality show, I’ll watch every episode.”

Others have expressed their shock at the Manses, especially as both are religious and Antwon claims to be a bishop.

“I was very shocked at viewing the series about Natalia Grace,” said one. “I am very baffled as to how a pastor and his wife who claim they are followers of Christ do what they both have done.”

Although the unanswered questions could pave the way for a Season 4, for now, the producers are set on closing this story.

THR asked Hot Snakes Media co-founders and producers of the docu-series, Eric and Shannon Evangelista, as well as ID president Jason Sarlanis, if there’s a world in which the story could continue.

“All I’ll say is I haven’t gotten a phone call, so I can promise you, thus far, it’s not like last time,” said Jason. “Whether or not Natalia’s story is ever revisited, a lot of that will have to do with Natalia,” he added.

ID Antwon and Cynthia Mans face multiple allegations in The Final Chapter

On the matter of the Mans allegations, the producers did reach out to law enforcement, but they were unable to comment on whether there’s an active investigation.

“Whenever minors are involved, police departments really don’t want to comment,” said Shannon. “They want to maintain the privacy of any individuals.”

Finally, Shannon was asked about the strain the events had on the DePaul family, who also have a daughter named Mackenzie.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say,” Shannon told the outlet. “All I can say is I’m a sucker for a happy ending – a real one, not a fake one.”

If there does turn out to be a court case or further events surrounding the Manses or the DePauls, there could be potential for a fourth run. But there are no plans in place at the time of writing.

Curious Case of Natalia Grace is getting a spinoff series

Although it might be the end of the Natalia Grace case for now, ID is releasing a spinoff documentary series titled The Curious Case Of…, and according to producers, it’s even “crazier” than the Natalia case.

ID Beth Karas is leading the new spinoff

Season 1 of the series is set to unpack the details of six cases, with commentary from Natalia Grace’s leading legal analyst, Beth Karas. It will premiere on ID and Max on January 13, 2025, at 10/9c, with new episodes airing weekly thereafter.

When ID’s Jason Sarlanis explained that there’s no plans for Natalia Grace Season 4, he added, “I think that’s part of why we’re so excited about evolving this with a spinoff series with Beth Karas.”

“There’s so many other stories. I was shocked at what came back when we initially started to develop what a spinoff could be,” he continued.

“Natalia’s nowhere near the twistiest, turniest story that Eric and Sharon have found, and I’m a little bit upset about that.”

Shannon told THR, “We’re talking a conman with multiple identities, a religious doomsday cat cult. Every story is crazier than the next.

“We have a lot of appreciation for our audience, so we don’t want it to end for them. We’re really grateful to ID for giving us and Beth Karas this platform to continue to tell these crazier, stranger-than-fiction stories.

“No one would let us do this other than Jason and these stories are awesome. They’re going to be even better.”

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Max now. For more on the docu-series, read about what Freddie Gill really said in the first chapter and our list of the best true crime docs of 2024.