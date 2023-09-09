The Crown showrunners confirm how Princess Diana’s death will be shown

Executive producers of The Crown have finally revealed how the show’s sixth and final season will handle Princess Diana’s death.

The Crown, one of Netflix‘s most successful original series, is heading into its highly anticipated sixth and final season.

The show follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, up until the early 21st century. It includes several significant historical moments like Margaret Thatcher’s tenure as Prime Minister and Princess Diana being married into the family.

Article continues after ad

As The Crown heads into its final outing, the show has finally revealed how it will handle the harrowing and tragic death of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Article continues after ad

The Crown says Princess Diana’s death will be handled “sensitively”

Executive producers Andy Harries and Suzanne Mackie recently spoke at the Edinburgh TV Festival, where they revealed how the series will address the devastating loss of Princess Diana.

“The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not,” Mackie said, “We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people. There were very careful, long conversations about how we were going to do it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Mackie added that the audience will “judge it in the end,” but she thinks the situation had been handled “delicately.” The producers also praised actress Elizabeth Debicki, who took over the role of Diana in Season 5, calling her performance “thoughtful and considerat.” Also, they both hope audiences see “[the] huge amount of respect from us all, I hope that’s evident.”

Article continues after ad

Princess Diana tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris, France. According to authorities, her driver, Henri Paul, lost control of the vehicle while going at a high speed while intoxicated by alcohol and under the effects of prescription drugs.

Article continues after ad

The public’s consensus is that Princess Diana died because Paul was trying to evade the paparazzi chasing the car earlier that evening. Princess Diana was buried on September 6, 1997, and she was survived by her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

The Crown draws to a close at the tail-end of this year, and you can read everything we know about Season 6 here.