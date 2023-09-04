Netflix smash The Crown comes to an end this year, and the streamer has teased a royal wedding during the final season.

The Crown is one of the most successful shows in the history of Netflix. Which is a good thing, as the royal drama – about royal drama – is also one of the most expensive programmes in the history of television, with the show reputedly costing upwards of $260 million thus far.

The brainchild of writer and showrunner Peter Morgan, the series kicked off in late 2016 with a season that revolved around Elizabeth II’s ascent to the throne. Successive chapters have focussed on different generations of her family, with new actors replacing the old as The Crown powered through the decades.

Season 6 is the final series, and will take the story into the 2000s. Thanks to a new Tweet, we know what to expect from one of those climactic episodes.

The Crown teases royal wedding in final season

Earlier today, Netflix posted a Tweet with a picture that teases a wedding in the sixth and final season of The Crown.

The photo is of an order of ceremony, and reveals that the show will cover the wedding of “His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales” and “Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall,” which took place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 9, 2005.

The Tweet states: “After six seasons, seven years and three casts, @TheCrownNetflix comes to an end later this year. We’ll be back with more soon, but here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

This won’t be the first Prince Charles wedding to feature in The Crown. Episode 3 of Season 4 – titled ‘Fairytale’ – covered Charles’s engagement to Diana Spencer, and climaxed with their memorable wedding. Josh O’Conner played Charles, and Emma Corrin was Diana.

Dominic West plays the Prince in this forthcoming season, while Olivia Williams is bride-to-be Camilla Parker Bowles, and Elizabeth Debicki plays his now ex-wife, Diana.

Other members of the Season 6 cast include Imelda Staunton as the Queen, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Ed McVery as Prince William, Luther Ford as Prince Harry, James Murray as Prince Andrew, Sam Woolf as Prince Edward, and Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton.

The Crown draws to a close at the tail-end of this year, while to read everything we know about Season 6, head here.