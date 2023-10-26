The Crown creator addresses Diana “ghost” rumors in final season

The Crown creator has addressed the rumors that the final episodes of the show will bring back Princess Diana as a “ghost” and weighs in on the role she does play in the final episodes of the hit Netflix series.

The final season and part of the hit Netflix series is set to release on December 14, 2023. The series, which follows the British Royal family, has taken audiences on a journey. Beginning with Queen Elizabeth’s early life in the first two seasons before shifting to decades later.

Article continues after ad

While the likes of the Queen and Princess Margaret have been featured at large throughout the show, the newest season has placed Princess Diana center stage. First played by Emma Corrin and now by Elizabeth Debiki.

Article continues after ad

The second part of the final season is set to cover the events of the Queen celebrating her Golden Jubilee as well as the marriage between Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. However, the most contentious part of the new season is that it will cover the death of Princess Diana.

Article continues after ad

Netflix

In light of this, many are wondering if Diana will continue to feature in the show after her death. The Crown creator Peter Morgan has responded to rumors Princess Diana’s ‘ghost’ will appear in season six.

Morgan began the conversation by stating that he “never imagined it as Diana’s ‘ghost’ in the traditional sense.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The creator then added that “it was her continuing to live vividly in the minds of those she has left behind…Diana was unique, and I suppose that’s what inspired me to find a unique way of representing her. She deserved special treatment narratively.”

Article continues after ad

Given that all these years later Princess Diana still holds an important role in the hearts of many, bringing her back in such a capacity is true to her presence in the real world.

As well as this, the final batch of episodes will also introduce a young Prince William and Kate Middleton. Played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, the show will end as the two royals begin their romance after meeting at St Andrew University.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For all the latest TV and Movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.