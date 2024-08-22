The Crow review: Romeo and Juliet meets John Wick

The Crow (2024) sets itself apart from other adaptations in its franchise thanks to its commitment to taking its source material to new and interesting heights.

It’s been nearly a decade since the last Crow movie was released, but Rupert Sanders has resurrected the beloved killer corpse for one more vengeful ride.

However, this isn’t your parents’ campy ’90s version of The Crow. It’s grittier, darker, and bloodier than ever.

Though the movie has some weaker moments, especially when it comes to romance, The Crow managed to defy expectations by pushing the envelope just the right amount.

Cringey love is worth dying for

Lionsgate

The reboot centers around Draven and Shelley, two broken people who happen to have a meet-cute in prison. Despite only knowing each other for about 30 seconds, The Crow wants you to feel the all-consuming true love they share.

It’s a sickly sweet pill to swallow at first, but Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs manage to make even the most cliche moments feel genuine.

Skarsgård himself is the true standout of The Crow due to his drastic transformation emphasized by his delicate delivery.

Unlike the comic book it’s based on, The Crow gives Draven more of a backstory. It’s an excellent decision because it allowed Skarsgård to show off his impressive range as you completely believe his hero’s journey from meek string bean to badass demonic killer.

FKA Twigs definitely delivers most of the cringe-inducing moments between the pair (“If I get too hard to love, just love me harder.” Yuck). However, the innocence and bone-deep sadness she brings to Shelley overshadows any less-than-stellar dialogue.

Revenge is a dish best served bloody

The movie far surpasses its predecessors’ violence; it doesn’t hold back one inch. From the first opening shots, The Crow lets you know that blood will be spilled, whether you like it or not.

Fair warning, some of the action scenes can be a lot to handle if you (like myself) get squirmy around swords going in people’s eyes and seeing someone tuck their large intestine back into their body.

Overwhelming gore aside, The Crow does try to balance out the hard-to-stomach moments with some of the best fight choreography of the year. A thrilling car chase through a tunnel and a prolonged opera sequence are perfect examples of the film’s dedication to leaving its viewers breathless.

Beyond the fight scenes, other parts of the movie will stick with you. The sets are hauntingly beautiful and very life-like, almost feeling like Gotham City; sleek parked cars sit outside run-down buildings covered in graffiti.

The set design enhances the dread and despair emanating from the film, while also complimenting the blood-soaked action scenes.

Be kind, rewind

The Crow also effectively uses flashbacks to further its narrative. Sanders takes key scenes and splices them throughout the movie to hit certain emotional beats.

It can be a bit confusing at first as to why you’re being asked to watch a scene of Draven and Shelley kissing through a curtain several times, but the moment provokes a different emotion each time it’s shown.

The Crow’s main mission isn’t revenge: it’s telling a human story in the middle of a demonic war between purgatory and hell. And it mostly succeeds, with its unique storytelling style ensuring you’re never hit over the head with the same information over and over again for no reason.

The Crow review score: 3/5

The Crow works because it takes such a dark, ugly story and pulls out its best, bloody bits while expanding on the lore in unique ways.

Fans of the original (or even its sequels) may take issue with its deviation from the source material, but even if you know nothing about the series. But it’s still worth watching, even with its eye-rolling moments, especially if you’re in the mood to watch some hardcore justice be brought down by the scariest dude at your local tattoo shop.

The Crow premieres in theaters on August 23. In the meantime, check out our list of the best movies movies of the year so far and keep up with all the new movies releasing this month.