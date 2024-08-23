The Crow reboot just got one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores of 2024

The Crow reboot now holds a dubious distinction in a dubious year, releasing with one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores of 2024.

It’s been a real mixed bag at the box office in 2024 so far. Deadpool & Wolverine really raised the bar, crushing records and becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Meanwhile, Inside Out 2 took the world by storm, giving Pixar its best year in a while.

But the flip side has been grim. Borderlands is a massive flop, and the rest of the box office seems to be kind of middling. Appropriately, that’s where the beleaguered reboot of The Crow lands.

Movie Tomatometer Audience Score Summer Camp 8% 57% Borderlands 10% 53% Consumed 10% 33% Crescent City 18% 20% The Crow 19% — Harold & the Purple Crayon 25% 92% The Fabulous Four 26% 71% The Union 38% 24% The Deliverance 42% 94% Dance First 42% —

The Crow did not debut with the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score to date, but it sure tried. The new movie has a dismal 19%. Sure, it’s almost double Borderlands’ 10%, but what does that really say?

The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric, a troubled youth who is murdered alongside his soulmate, Shelly. Revived by a mystical spirit and aided by a crow, Eric sets about avenging her murder so they can be reunited.

Lionsgate The Crow is already struggling to find its audience

The film has already faced an uphill battle in winning over fans. The film is a reimagining of the beloved 1994 original, which is marred by tragedy after the accidental death of star Brandon Lee.

Perhaps the only solace the movie can find is that it still doesn’t have the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the Crow franchise. That honor goes to 2005’s The Crow: Wicked Prayer, which starred Terminator 2’s Edward Furlong as the titular Crow, facing off against a satanist played by SEAL Team star David Boreanaz. Right now, its Tomatometer score stands at 0%.

The Crow reboot is in theaters now.