The Crow director hints a “Dark Knight” level sequel may be in the works 

Despite his adaptation of The Crow ending on a conclusive note, director Rupert Sanders hinted that a sequel with “Dark Knight”-level vibes had not been ruled out.

The Crow, a 2024 reboot of the 1994 movie, centers around Eric Draven and Shelley, a Romeo and Juliet duo who find true love in one another but are tragically torn apart after they’re brutally murdered.

However, Draven is given a second chance to set things right thanks to some magical forces, which puts him on a dark path of revenge with the help of some otherworldly crows.

Article continues after ad

While Sanders put a tight bow on the new movie, he’s not opposed to making a sequel, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “Can it continue for a second adventure? Yes. Bill [Skarsgård]’s Eric is an incredible character, and by the end of the movie, he’s become something new. In a way, it’s the origin story of a character like Batman, and I think Bill’s Dark Knight could very well be around the corner.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The ending of The Crow sees Draven trade his soul in exchange for Shelley’s. After he completes his revenge quest to kill those who murdered the couple, his lover is resurrected and returns to Earth while Draven remains in the underworld.

While it’s not a blatant open ending, Draven’s newfound abilities could lead to an interesting sequel. As Sanders explained, “The exciting idea of him moving between worlds and between life and death is fascinating. So there’s definitely a million versions of what that could be.”

Article continues after ad

Although the director has ideas for another Crow movie, he stressed that the 2024 adaptation is a full film with a finite ending.

“We live in a world where people get a snippet of something, and it’s magnified through a million clacking laptops,” Sander said. “But no one really knows anything about substantiating what they are actually putting out there.”

Article continues after ad

“The movie, I think, stands alone. I personally hate movies where you have to see the sequel. A movie should finish in a way that feels satisfactory to the story, and this movie does.”

Article continues after ad

Sanders may not have to worry about a future Crow sequel, as the movie debuted to one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores of 2024.

The Crow is now playing in theaters. In the meantime, you can also check out our roundup of the highest-grossing movies of all time and the movies coming to streaming in August.