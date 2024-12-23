The crocodile star of Crocodile Dundee has died

Burt, the toothy star of hit comedy Crocodile Dundee, has died at the age of 90.

Crocodile Dundee is one of the most successful comedies in history, grossing more than $300 million worldwide when it hit screens in 1986.

A ‘fish out of water’ tale about an Australian crocodile hunter finding love in New York, the movie turned Paul Hogan into a global superstar.

The early outback scenes also featured a huge crocodile called Burt, who became a star in his own right as well as a tourist attraction.

Article continues after ad

Crocodile Dundee star Burt has died

But today, the owners of Crocosauras Cove – the reptile park where Burt lived – revealed that he has died.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee,” the park wrote in an Instagram post. “Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90 years old, marking the end of an incredible era.

Article continues after ad

“Burt’s life story is one of strength, resilience, and a personality as bold as the Top End itself. Captured in the 1980s in the Reynolds River, Burt became one of the most recognized crocodiles in the world, appearing in Crocodile Dundee and helping to shape Australia’s image as a land of rugged natural beauty and awe-inspiring wildlife.”

Article continues after ad

Burt had resided at Crocosaurus Cove since 2008, where he became known for his “independent nature.”

Crocosaurus Cove

“Burt was a confirmed bachelor,” the statement continues, “an attitude he made clear during his earlier years at a crocodile farm. His fiery temperament earned him the respect of his caretakers and visitors alike, as he embodied the raw and untamed spirit of the saltwater crocodile.”

Burt will be commemorated by a sign at Crocosaurus Park, “celebrating his extraordinary life and the stories and interactions he shared throughout his time at the park.”

Article continues after ad

To see Burt in action, you can watch Crocodile Dundee on Paramount+. And if you like a bit of romance with your comedy, check out our list of the best rom-coms ever.