The Creep Tapes could run for 100 episodes as Mark Duplass reveals epic plans

The Creep Tapes is a new TV show that’s spun off from a pair of movies, and if Shudder has its way, the series will run for 100 episodes.

A decade ago, filmmakers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice launched Creep into an unsuspecting world.

In the low-budget horror film, an oddball (Duplass) hires a director (Brice) to shoot his video diary, but then proceedings take a sinister turn, before becoming genuinely terrifying.

The movie was a hit, and an equally scary sequel followed, but since then it’s been all quiet on the Creep front, until Shudder announced production on a spinoff series called The Creep Tapes, which launches on the streamer today (November 15).

Dexerto saw the first three episodes of The Creep Tapes at Fantastic Fest, where we felt the shorter TV runtime actually improved the viewing experience.

During a post-screening Q&A, Duplass explained how the show came together, saying: “We made the first two films for Netflix and those were great experiences, and they gave us a lot of independence. But when it came time to make the show we really felt that we wanted to go bananas. We really want to go bonkers and do whatever the f**k we want to do.

“We specifically went out and made it independently, on our own. Shot all six episodes… then looked to see a distributor that’s bold enough to put this stuff out for us. And that’s when we found Shudder and AMC. Who were just like ‘We celebrate this, we want to do this, we want to make 100 episodes of this show with you.’”

Duplass laughed at the idea of making so many, but with six already in the can, he promised that: “There’s 94 more episodes to come!”

It sounds like he isn’t short of potential storylines either, as during the same Q&A, Duplass said of the show’s birth: “I was walking around my neighborhood and I called Patrick and I was like ‘We’ve got all these great ideas for Creep 3 – what if we just make them all and let’s make a TV show out of this? We can make tons of these.'”

The first two episodes of The Creep Tapes launched on Shudder today (November 15), with the rest dropping weekly thereafter. For more scary stuff, check out our list of the best horror TV shows and best horror movies of all time.