The Continental: Katie McGrath fans “feral” over John Wick spinoff trailer

The Continental just released a new trailer and Katie McGrath fans are losing their minds over seeing her for a few seconds.

John Wick, the action movie franchise starring Keanu Reeves, took the world by storm since it first premiered in 2014.

The franchise spawned four movies, with a spin-off ‘Ballerina’ set for 2024 and a TV series spin-off set to premiere in September 2023.

The Peacock show, titled The Continental, will focus on the assassins’ hotel John frequented in the movies. And, with the release of its new trailer, it seems like fans are zeroing in on one particular actor and sharing snippets of their seconds-long appearance in the trailer.

Article continues after ad

Katie McGrath is the main star of Continental trailer

The series has released several trailers over the past few months highlighting the show’s plot. It will follow Winston Scott in the 1970s and explain how he came to his position as proprietor of the New York branch of “The Continental” chain of hotels, which are safe havens for legal assassins on the grounds of which no business may ever take place within the walls of the hotel.

In the John Wick films, Winston begins as John’s ally before slowing turning against him as John becomes more dangerous and less inclined to adhere to certain loyalties.

Article continues after ad

The Continental just released their latest trailer and it wasn’t long before Katie McGrath, one of the ensemble characters, was trending on X/Twitter. Though she only appears in the new trailer for a combined total of five seconds, her fans have been going absolutely wild over her performance.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In response to McGrath’s character, known only as The Adjudicator, her fans quickly took to X to express their delight at seeing her back on the small screen, with one user saying that they’re all “going feral.”

Article continues after ad

One reason why McGrath’s fans are so excited to see her back on TV is because The Continental will mark her first major role since she starred as Lena Luthor in Supergirl back in 2016. Since then, she’s had two roles in limited indie series, but now she’s back on a major broadcast network.

The Continental will premiere on September 22 through Peacock. In the meantime, check out our other John Wick coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Review | Is John Wick true? | Killa explained | Ranking the movies | Is there a post-credits scene? | Marquis explained | Ballerina cameo | How long is Chapter 4? | Caine explained | Potential Chapter 5 | What happens to Charon? | 13 Best John Wick kills | Post-credit scene explained | Does the dog die? | Keanu Reeves on emotional ending | Is Chapter 5 streaming? | Movies to watch if you like JW | Will there be a Chapter 5? | Ballerina spinoff