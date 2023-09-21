The Continental budget: How much did John Wick spinoff series cost to make?
The Continental transports the world of the John Wick franchise onto the silver screen, but does it keep the same production value we all know and love? Here’s what we know about the show’s budget.
For the better part of a decade, John Wick has been a box-office sensation. Though while the Keanu Reeves-led series has only grown more beloved over its four installments, its budgets have ballooned as well.
Given the ever-increasing stakes and over-the-top spectacle of it all, it’s no cheap production bringing a new entry to life. But how does the very first spinoff fit into the equation?
With The Continental now jumping into the spotlight, here’s what we know about the budget of the Peacock-exclusive show.
The Continental budget
Each episode of The Continental cost “upwards of $20 million” USD to make, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources.
Although an exact sum hasn’t been provided by those directly involved, this ballpark figure aligns with the beginning of the John Wick franchise. The first feature film reportedly cost between $20-$30 million, with the budget only surging from there with each follow-up chapter.
Given the runtime for each episode of The Continental is comparable to that of a feature-length film, this approximate budget would certainly make sense.
Below is a look at the reported budgets for every John Wick movie thus far for comparison to The Continental:
- John Wick (2014): $20-$30 million
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017): $40 million
- John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019): $75 million
- John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023): $100 million
So that’s all we know about The Continental’s budget for now, but rest assured we’ll update you here as any further details emerge.