The Conjuring 4: Release date prediction, cast, plot & more

Ed and Lorraine Warren return with another spooky adventure in The Conjuring 4.

The Conjuring took horror fans by surprise with its incredible imagery, filmmaking, and practical effects. The story of the haunting of the Perron family is considered to be one of the best recent horror films.

Its success spawned two sequels in The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, as well as several spinoff movies.

But horror fans have been eager to revisit the Warrens in the next recounting of a real-life ghost story. Now The Conjuring 4 has been confirmed. Here is everything we know so far.

As of now, The Conjuring 4 does not have a confirmed release date.

According to a report by Deadline, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick will return as screenwriter, after penning the second and third Conjuring movies. James Wan and Peter Safran, who were producers on all three Conjuring films will also return in that role.

The Conjuring 4 cast: who will star in the movie?

YouTube: Warner Bros. Pictures What ghosts will Lorraine Warren encounter in The Conjuring 4?

The initial Deadline report does not indicate whether Patrick Wilson and Ver Farmiga will return as Ed and Lorraine Warren.

However, The Hollywood Reporter says that both actors are “expected to reprise their roles, although no deals are made currently.”

It is not known what other actors or characters will appear in the fourth movie.

The Conjuring 4 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Since the next Conjuring movie has not yet gone into production, there is no footage available.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the third film, to remind yourself of all the many characters.

The Conjuring 4 plot: What will happen in the film?

There is currently no official plot for The Conjuring 4.

Given that the previous three installments dealt with famous cases handled by the Warrens, fans are hopeful that this fourth movie will finally deal with their most famous case: The Amityville Horror.

Other high-profile hauntings that the fourth movie could tackle include the Snedeker house, the Smurl haunting, and the Haunting of Union Cemetery.

