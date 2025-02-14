The Chosen takes over NYC as Season 5 posters & footage hit Times Square

The Last Supper is imminent, with The Chosen Season 5 ramping up its marketing ahead of its release – starting with a takeover of Times Square in New York City.

The Chosen is quietly one of the most popular shows on TV right now; its strongest audience numbers are in the US, but globally, it’s believed to have been watched by more than 500 million people.

That makes Season 5 one of the most anticipated series on the 2025 TV calendar, especially when you consider the context of its plot: it’ll chronicle the events of Holy Week, leading up to Jesus’ arrest and teeing up his crucifixion in the penultimate season.

New episodes arrive next month (in cinemas first, and they’ll be free to stream later), and fans have spotted posters and footage out in the wild.

The Chosen Season 5 promo takes over Times Square

The Chosen’s Facebook page shared a video and photos from Times Square, with posters and clips from the fifth season playing on the billboards (and confirmation that the first batch of episodes comes to theaters on March 28).

“This is incredible! Nice work! I hope this message gets lots of people to come and see,” one user commented. “To see [the series] showing on the big screen in TIMES SQUARE of New York City is absolutely awesome. My heart is overflowing with happiness,” another wrote.

“Congratulations Jonathan and Dallas and all the wonderful actors and people behind the scenes. Love and prayers,” a third added.

It’s quite a milestone for a series that was launched with a crowdfunding campaign – then again, to this day it’s still the biggest crowdfunded show in TV history, and it’s already raised over $25 million in donations towards Season 6.

There still isn’t a full trailer for Season 5, but that could change this weekend. Jenkins will address fans in a livestream on Sunday, February 16, speaking about the plans for the trailer’s release. More importantly (and concerningly), it’s believed he’ll announce where the planned Chosen spinoffs will stream – in other words, they won’t be free to watch.

