The Chosen star joins Yellowstone 1923 Season 2 in mysterious new role

Fans of The Chosen can rejoice, because one cast member is joining the Yellowstone prequel series 1923 Season 2, making the leap from one Jesus (Christ) to another (Taylor Sheridan).

Andy Dispensa appeared in The Chosen Season 3 as Dion, a Syrophoenician who is aided by Andrew and Phillip to seek the help of Jesus.

As per Variety, Dispensa has been added the 1923 cast, featuring in the upcoming second season.

1923 Season 2 lands on February 23, with two teaser trailers for the follow-up season released on December 5. While not a lot has been given away, there’s a few clues as to how this Chosen alum can come into play.

The Chosen’s Andy Dispensa joins 1923 Season 2 cast

Not much as been revealed about Dispensa’s role – all that’s known is that he’s described as “a young man working in the engine room of a merchant ship.”

Based on what has been revealed about 1923 Season 2 so far, plus the two teasers, there’s a good chance this could tie-in to Spencer and Alexandra’s storyline.

With the two halfway across the world and newly-separated, both will have lengthy and treacherous travels to find each other in Montana. In which case, it seems as though a ship may come into play… enter: Andy Dispensa?

The official synopsis for 1923 Season 2 is as follows: “In the second season of 1923, a cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob and Cara back at Dutton ranch.

“With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

