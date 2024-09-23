The Chosen Season 5 scenes leak and they’re incredibly tense & emotional

After Dallas Jenkins’ massive announcement about the franchise, our first sneak at The Chosen Season 5 has leaked out of ComicCon – and it’s “about to get real.”

Jenkins didn’t hold back at the event. As earlier speculated, we’re getting a Chosen biblical television universe, with spinoffs based on the Book of Acts, Moses, and Joseph in the works, plus an animated series for children.

There’s one simple reason why the series is expanding: the flagship’s series is barreling towards inclusion, with The Chosen Season 5 setting up the penultimate chapter.

Article continues after ad

One fan on The Chosen subreddit shared footage recorded sneakily at ChosenCon. It’s effectively a teaser trailer, but it confirms several key scenes, and you can check it out below:

We know it’ll chronicle the events of Holy Week, so you can look forward to the cleansing of the temple, the Last Supper, and Jesus’ arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane. The footage also shows Jesus telling the Pharisees they are “hypocrites” and like “whitewashed tombs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Wow! This makes me feel so excited,” one user commented, while another wrote: “Gird yourselves, everyone. It’s about to get real real quick.”

Unsurprisingly, the footage also teases the tension between Judas and Jesus, coming after Jenkins teased “heartbreaking and tough-to-film scenes” between the two characters.

The Chosen

“The portrayal of that in Season 5 is exciting and heartbreaking. We’ve already filmed a couple of scenes. Really heartbreaking and tough to film and are going to be tough to watch,” he told The Direct.

Article continues after ad

“They impacted Luke Dimyan who’s playing Judas significantly. How we portray scenes between Jesus and Judas when Jesus knows what’s coming. It’s been really fascinating to portray.”

The Chosen will end with its seventh season, which will revolve around the resurrection. If that’s not enough, Mel Gibson is finally moving ahead with The Passion of the Christ 2, which is also about the resurrection.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve checked out our guides on the show’s cast and filming locations, find out what other TV shows are streaming this month.