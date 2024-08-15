The Chosen Season 5 reaches huge milestone as filming nears end

With production nearing completion, The Chosen Season 5 has finally made it into the black after more than 100,000 fan donations.

Filming on The Chosen Season 5 kicked off in April, and with emotions running high on set (Jonathan Roumie filmed his “Jesus wept” scene this week), the shoot is about to come to an end.

There’s something important to remember: less than 5% of the tens of millions who watch the series actually pay for it, according to Dallas Jenkins. The show’s team has confirmed it’ll always be free to stream, but it can’t survive without donations.

Well, thanks to more than 104,000 supporters across the world, Season 5 has just reached its $48 million funding goal.

Instagram: Dallas Jenkins

Stan Jantz, CEO of the Come and See Foundation, said: “Season 5 is fully funded because more than 100,000 people from around the world gave to make Season 5 of this groundbreaking series possible.

“The extraordinary generosity we witness daily is inspiring because it enables us to continue making the authentic Jesus known to the world one episode at a time.

“At Come and See, our goal is to present the greatest story of the greatest person to the greatest number of people in a language they know best. The momentum we’re seeing behind this movement is like no other as the world responds to the story of Jesus through The Chosen.”

Come and See is a nonprofit organization that’s not only backing The Chosen but also working to translate it into 600 languages. It’s the show’s main partner, coming after its ‘breakup’ with Sound of Freedom’s Angel Studios.

Jenkins thanked viewers for allowing him to “focus on show running The Chosen… and even more beautiful is the impact the show is having all over the world because of Come and See’s work in keeping the show free and translating it into so many languages.”

