The Chosen fans “aren’t ready” as Dallas Jenkins confirms Season 5’s biggest scene

Dallas Jenkins just revealed a first look at one of the biggest scenes in The Chosen Season 5 – and while fans are excited, they’re also incredibly nervous.

The Chosen Season 5 has been in production since April, coming after the fourth season’s incredible (but controversial) theatrical run.

With viewers finally able to watch all of Season 4 on streaming, speculation has been ramping up over what could happen in the next chapter; will we see Jesus cleansing the temple, how will it track Judas’ path to betrayal, and how will Quintus’ arc progress?

Jenkins earlier said he was most excited to film on the Garden of Gethsemane set… and anyone with a vague knowledge of the New Testament knows what that means: we’re getting the Last Supper.

In an Instagram post, the show’s creator posted a photo of Jesus and his apostles sitting down for a candlelit meal. Obviously, this is the Last Supper, their final time together before Jesus’ crucifixion.

It’s amassed nearly 150,000 likes, with fans on The Chosen subreddit already struggling to hold back their tears.

“I simultaneously can and cannot wait. I always hate this part in portrayals, as essential as it is. Spiritual conviction triggering,” one wrote, while another joked that it’s “biblically accurate Among Us.”

“Ah man, these next two seasons are going to absolutely WRECK me,” a third wrote, and a fourth added: “Oh thank god. With everything gone on in the world. I need some good stuff in my feed. Thank god.”

Filming has entered its final week, although don’t expect to see The Chosen Season 5 anytime soon. There’s always been at least a year between seasons, so it’ll be released sometime in 2025.

“[Season 5 is] going to be heavy and weighty, of course, and Jesus is very emotionally weighed down as He approaches the crucifixion and from experiencing Holy Week… there’s some really great Bible moments in this season,” Jenkins earlier teased.

