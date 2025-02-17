The Chosen is getting a reality TV spinoff and it’s definitely not what you’re expecting 

The Chosen is giving reality TV a go, with the cast of the religious series linking up with Bear Grylls.

The Chosen has quickly turned into a TV phenomenon. Created by Dallas Jenkins, who also both writes and directs, the show charts the life and times of Jesus of Nazareth.

The series launched in 2017, and has run for four seasons, with a total of seven planned. The Chosen initially dropped on a platform called Vid Angel, before appearing on the likes of Netflix, YouTube, Facebook, and streaming for free on the show’s website and app.

Jenkins just announced a deal with MGM Studios that will see the final seasons launch in theaters and stream on Prime Video, while a reality spinoff is also in the works.

The Chosen is heading into the wild with Bear Grylls

As part of that Prime Video deal, Amazon has also ordered an unscripted series called The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The reality show will follow Dallas Jenkins and members of the cast into the wilderness, where they will learn survival skills from the British adventurer and former SAS trooper.

Grylls is used to trips with actors and celebrities, having previously hosted his ‘Running Wild’ series with the likes of Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Ben Stiller, Michelle Rodriguez, Kate Winslet, Michael B. Jordan, Julia Roberts, and Bradley Cooper.

While he’s just launched a Netflix series called Celebrity Bear Hunt, that features Boris Becker, Mel B, Lauren Llewellyn-Bowen, and Joe Thomas.

Speaking of the Prime deal, Jenkins said in a statement: “For several years, the team at Amazon MGM Studios has proved over and over they’re passionate about this show and our fans. They’re going to make us better and get the show to more people, and I can’t wait to build this relationship.”

Key installments of The Chosen Season 5 are set to premiere theatrically on March 28, 2025, and debut on Prime Video in June. While here’s how to watch The Chosen episodes now for free.