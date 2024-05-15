The Chosen fans find proof Season 4 is streaming “soon”

Good news, The Chosen fans: Season 4 looks like it’s set to start streaming online “soon”, according to the show’s website.

The Chosen Season 4 premiered exclusively in cinemas earlier this year, where it enjoyed a successful theatrical run (and nearly $30 million in box office receipts), plus a well-attended Easter weekend re-release.

However, fans have been left frustrated over the past couple of months. Dallas Jenkins, the show’s creator, has been forced to address the new season’s streaming delay multiple times, coming amid sketchy “legal issues” believed to have stemmed from the production’s breakaway from Sound of Freedom’s Angel Studios.

Now, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel: a tab has been added to the top of The Chosen’s website that says Season 4 is coming soon, and fans are incredibly excited.

The Chosen

“I recently noticed that button too so I feel like that hasn’t been there long. That makes me more hopeful though,” one user wrote. “It was there yesterday, but not the day before. I watch the chosen pretty much everyday, and have been waiting for season 4, so when I saw that my eyes were wide open,” another commented.

“I can’t wait for Season 4. It’s so frustrating,” a third wrote, to which another replied: “I’m gonna have to watch the entire thing again to catch myself up because it’s taking so long.”

If you’re desperate to find out how to watch The Chosen Season 4, there is technically a way… but you’d have to be a bit untruthful to access it. The first four episodes are available via Outreach Films — however, it’s for screenings in churches, not individual use.

“It amounts to stealing, which is a sin. We all sin, but I think it’s harder to sin directly in the context of Jesus,” one user wrote in response to fans recommending it to others in the subreddit.

In the meantime, you can find out how to pre-order The Chosen Season 4 Blu-ray and everything we know about The Chosen Season 5.