The Boys’ worst character rumored for early death in Season 4

Fans are already preparing for another tense and unnerving season of The Boys, but one character’s death may happen sooner than anyone realized: the much-maligned Todd.

As revealed in leaks, Todd looks to be slated to die in the upcoming The Boys Season 4. However, scenes from the trailer compared to early leaks hint that Todd may be dying.

In a post shared on The Boys subreddit, user business_reporter420 thinks Todd’s death is happening as early as the first episode of Season 4.

According to the leak, which lines up with footage from The Boys Season 4 trailer, Black Noir will kill Todd and Dirk while the Deep kills Greg at Homelander and Sage’s instruction.

Article continues after ad

If true, it would be a rather abrupt end to a major storyline from Season 3. Todd first appears in the episode Payback as the boyfriend of Mother’s Milk‘s ex-wife, Monique.

Tensions between them only grew as it was revealed Todd was a Homelander fan who was exposing Mother’s Milk’s daughter to Vaught propaganda. In the season finale, both Todd and M.M.’s daughter were present at the rally where Homelander murdered a protestor.

Article continues after ad

As fans in the Reddit thread point out, though, this does throw a wrinkle into the proposed scene. The Boys Season 3 depicted Todd as a staunch fan, so it doesn’t make sense that the vain Homelander would be behind the death of someone who loved him.

Article continues after ad

For the fans on Reddit, this calls into question whether Sister Sage has a bigger role to play, as the leak indicates she is behind the decision to murder them. Not much is known about Sister Sage, including her powers, and the character is original to the TV show, so there’s no counterpart to take a guess at.

Whatever Todd’s fate ultimately is, it’s sure to be a grim ending for someone the fans have long hated and a source of renewed tension for Mother’s Milk as more superhero violence comes to his family’s doorstep.

Article continues after ad

The Boys Season 4 will be released on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. Until then, read about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s new character and our ranking of every season so far.