The Boys stars appear on Jordan presidential election posters and everyone’s confused

Fans of The Boys living in the country of Jordan were left puzzled when photoshopped presidential posters featuring some of the characters started appearing everywhere.

While The Boys Season 4 followed the fake presidential election centered around Victoria Neuman, some of the show’s characters have found their way into real world politics.

A fan posted screenshots to The Boys subreddit showing figures like Homelander, Billy Butcher, and The Deep photoshopped onto political posters across the country of Jordan.

Article continues after ad

Most of the characters have been edited to be professional looking, as they’re wearing suits and sitting against the Jordanian flag, except for The Deep who is still in his trademark wet suit.

Many fans outside of the country were confused to see these flyers on the subreddit as one commented, “Is this for the funny or is it actually making a parody of the candidates?”

The meme posters began to pop up in the country starting on August 16th, 2024 as some citizens’ way of poking fun at Jordanian politician Khaled Musa Issa Abu Hassan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Hassan’s campaign materials have taken over many billboards and pole spaces, so The Boys’ posters were a response to the oversaturation.

However, the printed flyers weren’t the first time Jordanians made fun of Hassan’s marketing strategy, as they also photoshopped him into the Spider-Man “Everywhere I go, I see his face” meme.

While this may have started a joke, the prank posters have raised awareness for Jordan’s general elections that will occur on September 10. As one Reddit user explained, “This is for the funnies since the youth are not as interested in politics and it’s tiring to see hundreds of posters of people you don’t care about on a daily basis.”

Article continues after ad

However, another Redditor joked that people shouldn’t take the prank too far writing, “It’s all fun and games until Antony Starr gets elected.”

For more, check out the new TV shows to stream this month and binge-worthy TV shows to add to your watch list.