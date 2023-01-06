The Boys spinoff Gen V: Will there be a Season 2?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at lucyjo.finnighan@dexerto.com

Season 1 is yet to premiere, but are there already plans for a Season 2 of Gen V, the new spinoff of The Boys?

The Boys has been one of Amazon Prime Video‘s best shows, and certainly one of its most popular. Now, a spinoff is coming out, called Gen V. And word on the street is that it’s already so good that a second season is on the way.

When the spinoff was originally announced in September 2021, Collider reported it as following “the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes” at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International, “as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

But considering that the first season has yet to drop, a second season has yet to be officially announced. Will there be one?

Gen V Season 2 is reportedly in the works

While Season 2 of Gen V has not been confirmed, it’s likely that it will happen.

According to a recent Deadline article, the currently unreleased first season of Gen V has been watched by the heads of Amazon Prime Video, and the streamer is happy with what they’ve seen so far.

Because of this, a writers room for Season 2 is already being set up. Which means actors like Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi will be returning. Then again, any of these characters could be dead by next season.

But one certain change will be who leads that writers room, as executive producer Michele Fazekas will now serve as sole showrunner.

Fazekas is the co-showrunner of Season 1 alongside long-time writing partner Tara Butters. The two have been working together for over a decade, having earned two WGA Award nominations for their work on Law & Order: SVU, along with creating the CW’s Reaper and Marvel’s Agent Carter, amongst many other projects.

Reportedly, Butters has taken some time off for family reasons, and the separation for Gen V Season 2 was amicable. This may call into question the logistics of the second season, but it still seems likely that the show will go ahead. After all, Fazekas is currently looking for writers to fill out the show’s future episodes.

Mainly, the second season will all but be guaranteed should the first season perform well, and considering how popular The Boys is, Gen V will have a large audience being pointed their way. But only time will tell if it has its own legs to stand on.

Gen V Season 1 is set to premiere in 2023. Find out more about the show here.