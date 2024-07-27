The Boys Season 5 will heavily focus on one father and son duo

A huge chunk of The Boys Season 5 will heavily focus on the father and son relationship between Homelander and Soldier Boy.

The Boys Season 4 left Homelander and the new supes in a great position as they now have full control of the American government.

With the majority of The Boys being whisked to supe prison and Billy Butcher on the run, most fans believed Season 5 would mostly focus on their fight to restore order.

However, creator Eric Kripke told a San Diego Comic-Con panel that a large part of the season will actually focus on Homelander and Soldier Boy‘s father/son relationship.

“[Soldier Boy] going to be in Season 5 quite a lot,” Kripke said. “We want him to be a big character. There’s a lot of good father-son emotion between him and Homelander that we never really got a chance to play that we’re really interested in.”

While The Boys revealed early on that Homelander was created in a lab, his true parentage wasn’t uncovered until Season 3.

In the episode ‘Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed,’ Mindstorm, Soldier Boy’s Payback teammate, explained how Vought used his sperm to create a stronger supe and that experiment turned out to be Homelander.

Soldier Boy seemed to be content with this revelation at first, going so far as to tell the Seven leader that he would’ve handed over his spotlight to Homelander because “what father wouldn’t want that for his son?”

However, like most things in The Boys universe, their newfound relationship quickly went downhill after Soldier Boy was shown how much of a monster Homelander truly is. He tried to work with The Boys to take him down.

After his attempt failed, Soldier Boy ended Season 3 by getting frozen in time once again, but Season 4 Episode 8 revealed Homelander is now in possession of his son’s body.

Because this fractured father/son duo never got the opportunity to truly explore their bond, it makes sense why Kripke would want to focus a lot of the show’s final season on the relationship.

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Prime Video now. For more, we’ve got guides on Season 4’s most shocking moments, the Red River Institute and all seasons’ rankings. You can also check out the new TV shows coming to streaming in July.