The Boys Season 5 has one last Supernatural cameo in store for fans

The last two seasons of The Boys has featured some of Supernatural’s biggest stars and Season 5 will showcase its last crossover cameo ever.

Before creating Prime Video’s smash hit The Boys, Eric Kripke created Supernatural, The CW’s longest-running show that ran from 2006 to 2020.

Over the years, Kripke has managed to blend his two most popular shows together with various high-profile actors from Supernatural making guest appearances on The Boys.

And now it looks The Boys Season 5 will be home to the last of the Supernatural cameos as Jared Padalecki told Deadline, “The answer is yes,” when asked if he was up for appearing in the bloody Prime Video series.

Padalecki went on to explain, “We have talked [about a role]. As a matter of fact, we talked today. I think at this point in my acting life, I only want to work on projects that I really care about or with people that I really care about, and obviously Eric and I are indelibly connected forever.

“I mean, he created Supernatural. He created Sam Winchester. He created Ruby [Genevieve Padalecki], who I ended up marrying and starting a family with,” he continued. “I adore him. I adore his humor. I adore him as a person, his storytelling. So I can’t wait. I don’t think [Season 5] films until next year, but I will be ready when he makes the phone call. I’ll just say ‘Okay, when am I flying out?”

The actor’s involvement in The Boys Season 5 could also include reconnecting with Supernatural co-stars Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Ackles appeared in Season 3 as Solider Boy, Homelander‘s biological father and Vought International’s first Sueprman-type weapon.

Morgan is currently guest starring in The Boys Season 4 as CIA operative Joe Kessler, Billy Butcher‘s old military buddy and and antithesis to The Boys, who seems to have shady motives in tied to his offer to help Butcher’s cause.

Ackles and Padalecki played Morgan’s sons on Supernatural, so their cameos could act as a sort of family reunion for fans.

However, it’s unclear if the three men will ever share the same scene, as Solider Boy is currently in a comatose state and Kessler’s true character motivation have yet to be revealed. There’s no telling if he will even make it to Season 5.

Despite the low chances of Padalecki, Ackles, and Morgan reuniting on screen, at least Supernatural fans can see their favorite characters one last time before The Boys ends.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now