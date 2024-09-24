Invincible star joins The Boys Season 5 cast in major mystery role

The Boys has added an Invincible and Hamilton star to the cast for Season 5, though what part the actor will play remains under wraps.

Next season will see many of The Boys’ cast members return for the end of its run, including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Jessie T. Usher.

Even guest stars like Jensen Ackles who plays Soldier Boy will reappear during Season 5. But fans have more than familiar faces to look forward to once The Boys starts airing its fifth outing.

Article continues after ad

Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Hamilton and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs is joining the cast in a mystery part.

The Prime Video show’s producers are keeping the specifics of Diggs’ role under lock and key, though he will appear as a series regular alongside Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, and others.

TNT Daveed Diggs in the Snowpiercer TV series.

Whatever part he plays, Diggs should feel right at home with The Boys’ R-rated shenanigans given that he voiced Theo in Prime Video’s other uber-violent superhero drama, Invincible.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Diggs’ breakout role came when he played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the Broadway musical Hamilton, earning a Tony Award for his performance. He has since starred in TNT’s Snowpiercer, The Little Mermaid as Sebastian, and the aforementioned Invincible animated series.

Diggs joins The Boys cast at an interesting time, too, considering Season 5 is sure to feature a wide range of revelations. For example, there is still much to learn about Ashley’s next phase of character development, Butcher’s new powers, and how the titular team plans on taking down Homelander once and for all.

Article continues after ad

Season 5 will mark The Boys’ final outing, with showrunner Eric Kripke previously noting, “I’m excited to finally execute a 5-season plan.” Since his last show, Supernatural, lasted for a whopping 15 seasons on The CW, many had wondered whether The Boys would receive a long run in its own right.